Class Subgraph
Defined in File subgraph.hpp
-
class Subgraph
A reusable subgraph that directly populates a Fragment’s operator graph.
Subgraph receives Fragment* during construction and directly adds operators and flows to the Fragment’s main graph during compose().
Usage example:
class CameraSubgraph : public Subgraph { public: CameraSubgraph(Fragment* fragment, const std::string& instance_name) : Subgraph(fragment, instance_name) {} void compose() override { auto source = make_operator<V4L2VideoOp>("source", from_kwargs("v4l2")); auto converter = make_operator<FormatConverterOp>("converter", from_kwargs("format_converter")); add_flow(source, converter); // Directly added to Fragment's main graph // Expose interface ports for external connections // The "tensor" output port of converter will be exposed as "video_out" add_output_interface_port("video_out", converter, "tensor"); } }; // In Fragment::compose(): // Note that for subgraph name "camera1" and "camera2", the operator names will become // "camera1_source", "camera2_source", "camera1_converter", "camera2_converter". auto camera1 = make_subgraph<CameraSubgraph>("camera1"); auto camera2 = make_subgraph<CameraSubgraph>("camera2"); auto visualizer = make_operator<HolovizOp>("visualizer", from_kwargs("holoviz")); // Direct connection to other operators (or subgraphs) via interface ports add_flow(camera1, visualizer, {{"video_out", "receivers"}}); add_flow(camera2, visualizer, {{"video_out", "receivers"}});
Public Functions
-
Subgraph(Fragment *fragment, const std::string &instance_name)
Construct Subgraph with target Fragment.
- Parameters
fragment – Target Fragment to populate with operators
instance_name – Unique instance name for operator qualification
-
-
virtual ~Subgraph() = default
-
virtual void compose() = 0
Define the internal structure of the subgraph.
This method should create operators and flows, which will be directly added to the Fragment’s main graph with qualified names.
-
inline const std::string &instance_name() const
Get the instance name for this subgraph.
-
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get the Fragment that this subgraph belongs to.
- Returns
Pointer to the fragment this subgraph belongs to
-
inline const Fragment *fragment() const
Get the Fragment that this subgraph belongs to (const version)
- Returns
Const pointer to the fragment this subgraph belongs to
-
inline std::string get_qualified_name(const std::string &object_name, const std::string &type_name = "operator") const
Create qualified operator name: instance_name + “_” + operator_name.
Create a nested subgraph within this subgraph.
This enables hierarchical Subgraph composition. The nested Subgraph will use the same Fragment* and will have its operators added directly to the Fragment’s main graph with hierarchical qualified names (parent_instance_child_instance_operator).
- Template Parameters
SubgraphT – The nested subgraph class type
- Parameters
child_instance_name – Name for the nested instance
args – Additional arguments for the nested subgraph constructor
-
- Returns
Shared pointer to the nested subgraph
Add an operator to the Fragment’s main graph with qualified name.
This directly calls fragment_->add_operator() with a qualified name, eliminating the need for intermediate graph storage.
Add a flow between two operators directly in the Fragment’s main graph.
This directly calls fragment_->add_flow(), eliminating the need for intermediate flow storage.
Connect Operator to Subgraph within this Subgraph.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}
-
Connect Subgraph to Operator within this Subgraph.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}
-
Connect Subgraph to Subgraph within this Subgraph.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}
-
Connect Operator to Subgraph with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Operator to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Operator with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Operator with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_op – The downstream operator
port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
connector_type – The connector type
-
Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph
downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph
port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}
connector_type – The connector type
-
Add an interface port that can be connected from external Subgraphs/Operators.
Validates that the internal operator has the specified port and that the port type matches the expected input/output direction.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_op – The internal operator that owns the actual port
internal_port – The port name on the internal operator
is_input – Whether this is an input port (true) or output port (false)
-
Add an input interface port (convenience method)
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_op – The internal operator that owns the actual port
internal_port – The port name on the internal operator
-
Add an output interface port (convenience method)
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_op – The internal operator that owns the actual port
internal_port – The port name on the internal operator
-
Add an interface port that exposes a nested subgraph’s interface port.
This method enables hierarchical port composition by exposing an interface port from a nested subgraph as an external interface port of the current subgraph. The nested subgraph’s interface port is resolved to find the underlying operator and port, which are then registered as the current subgraph’s interface port.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_subgraph – The nested subgraph whose interface port to expose
internal_interface_port – The interface port name on the nested subgraph
is_input – Whether this is an input port (true) or output port (false)
-
Add an input interface port from a nested subgraph (convenience method)
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_subgraph – The nested subgraph whose interface port to expose
internal_interface_port – The interface port name on the nested subgraph
-
Add an output interface port from a nested subgraph (convenience method)
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_subgraph – The nested subgraph whose interface port to expose
internal_interface_port – The interface port name on the nested subgraph
-
Add an input execution interface port for control flow.
Exposes an execution port from an internal operator for control flow connections. The internal operator must be a Native operator with an input execution spec.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_op – The internal operator that has the execution port
-
Add an output execution interface port for control flow.
Exposes an execution port from an internal operator for control flow connections. The internal operator must be a Native operator with an output execution spec.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_op – The internal operator that has the execution port
-
Add an input execution interface port from a nested subgraph.
Exposes an execution interface port from a nested subgraph as this subgraph’s execution interface port, enabling hierarchical control flow composition.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_subgraph – The nested subgraph whose exec interface port to expose
internal_interface_port – The exec interface port name on the nested subgraph
-
Add an output execution interface port from a nested subgraph.
Exposes an execution interface port from a nested subgraph as this subgraph’s execution interface port, enabling hierarchical control flow composition.
- Parameters
external_name – The name of the interface port (used in add_flow calls)
internal_subgraph – The nested subgraph whose exec interface port to expose
internal_interface_port – The exec interface port name on the nested subgraph
-
-
inline const std::unordered_map<std::string, InterfacePort> &interface_ports() const
Get data interface ports.
-
inline const std::unordered_map<std::string, InterfacePort> &exec_interface_ports() const
Get execution interface ports.
-
std::pair<std::shared_ptr<Operator>, std::string> get_interface_operator_port(const std::string &port_name) const
Get the operator/port for a data interface port name.
This method first checks local interface ports, then recursively checks nested subgraphs for hierarchical port resolution.
- Parameters
port_name – The interface port name
- Returns
Pair of (operator, actual_port_name) or (nullptr, “”) if not found
-
std::pair<std::shared_ptr<Operator>, std::string> get_exec_interface_operator_port(const std::string &port_name) const
Get the operator/port for an execution interface port name.
This method first checks local exec interface ports, then recursively checks nested subgraphs for hierarchical port resolution.
- Parameters
port_name – The exec interface port name
- Returns
Pair of (operator, actual_port_name) or (nullptr, “”) if not found
-
inline bool is_composed() const
Check if the subgraph has been composed.
-
inline void set_composed(bool composed)
Set the composed state of the subgraph.
- Subgraph(Fragment *fragment, const std::string &instance_name)