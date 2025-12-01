class Subgraph

Copy Copied!

class CameraSubgraph : public Subgraph { public: CameraSubgraph(Fragment* fragment, const std::string& instance_name) : Subgraph(fragment, instance_name) {} void compose() override { auto source = make_operator<V4L2VideoOp>("source", from_kwargs("v4l2")); auto converter = make_operator<FormatConverterOp>("converter", from_kwargs("format_converter")); add_flow(source, converter); // Directly added to Fragment's main graph // Expose interface ports for external connections // The "tensor" output port of converter will be exposed as "video_out" add_output_interface_port("video_out", converter, "tensor"); } }; // In Fragment::compose(): // Note that for subgraph name "camera1" and "camera2", the operator names will become // "camera1_source", "camera2_source", "camera1_converter", "camera2_converter". auto camera1 = make_subgraph<CameraSubgraph>("camera1"); auto camera2 = make_subgraph<CameraSubgraph>("camera2"); auto visualizer = make_operator<HolovizOp>("visualizer", from_kwargs("holoviz")); // Direct connection to other operators (or subgraphs) via interface ports add_flow(camera1, visualizer, {{"video_out", "receivers"}}); add_flow(camera2, visualizer, {{"video_out", "receivers"}});