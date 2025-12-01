Class ThreadPool

Thread pool resource.

This is a thread pool for use with the EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler. This resource should be created via the Fragment::make_thread_pool method instead of the usual Fragment::make_resource method as it requires additional configuration of an associated GXF EntityGroup.

pool1 = make_thread_pool(“pool1”, Arg(“initial_size”, static_cast<int64_t>(2)));

The operators can be added via the add method. For strict thread pinning, the pin_operator argument should be true and the initial_size of the thread pool should be at least as large as the number of operators that will be pinned to threads.

pool1.add(op1, true); pool1.add(op2, true);

This add method takes care of adding any needed holoscan::CPUThread resource to the operator.

The MultiThreadScheduler’s strict_job_thread_pinning argument can be set true to disallow execution of any other entities on the pinned thread. The EventBasedScheduler always uses strict thread pinning.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit ThreadPool ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



ThreadPool ( ) = default



ThreadPool ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: ThreadPool * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

int64_t size ( ) const

The number of threads currently in the thread pool.

void add ( const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > & op , bool pin_operator = true , std :: vector < uint32_t > pin_cores = std :: vector < uint32_t > ( ) )

Add an operator to the thread pool. Parameters op – The operator to add.

pin_operator – Whether the operator should be pinned to a specific thread in the pool.

pin_cores – CPU core IDs to pin the worker threads to (empty means no core pinning).

void add ( std :: vector < std :: shared_ptr < Operator > > ops , bool pin_operator = true , std :: vector < uint32_t > pin_cores = std :: vector < uint32_t > ( ) )

Add multiple operators to the thread pool. Parameters ops – The operators to add.

pin_operator – Whether the operators should be pinned to a specific thread in the pool.

pin_cores – CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to (empty means no core pinning).

void add_realtime ( const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > & op , SchedulingPolicy sched_policy , bool pin_operator = true , std :: vector < uint32_t > pin_cores = std :: vector < uint32_t > ( ) , uint32_t sched_priority = 0, uint64_t sched_runtime = 0, uint64_t sched_deadline = 0, uint64_t sched_period = 0 )

Add an operator to the thread pool with real-time scheduling capabilities. Parameters op – The operator to add.

sched_policy – Real-time scheduling policy (kFirstInFirstOut, kRoundRobin, kDeadline).

pin_operator – Whether the operator should be pinned to a specific thread in the pool.

pin_cores – CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to (empty means no core pinning).

sched_priority – Thread priority for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies.

sched_runtime – Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds for Deadline policy.

sched_deadline – Relative deadline in nanoseconds for Deadline policy.

sched_period – Period in nanoseconds for Deadline policy.

inline std :: shared_ptr < gxf :: EntityGroup > entity_group ( ) const



inline std :: vector < std :: shared_ptr < Operator > > operators ( ) const

The operators associated with this thread pool.

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the thread pool. Returns YAML node including properties of the base resource and the operators in the pool.

Protected Functions

inline void entity_group ( const std :: shared_ptr < gxf :: EntityGroup > & entity_group )

Set the entity group for this thread pool.

Friends