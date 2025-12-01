NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Class CudaHostMappedBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CudaHostMappedBuffer : public holoscan::utils::cuda::Buffer

CUDA Host Mapped Buffer Class.

Public Functions

explicit CudaHostMappedBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0)

Construct a new Cuda Host Mapped Buffer object.

Parameters

  • size

  • device_id

  • size – memory size to be allocated in bytes

  • device_id – GPU device ID, defaults to 0

~CudaHostMappedBuffer()
virtual void *data() override

Get the data buffer.

Returns

Void pointer to the buffer

virtual size_t size() const override

Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.

Returns

size in elements

virtual size_t get_bytes() const override

Get the bytes allocated.

Returns

allocated bytes

virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override

Resize the underlying buffer.

Parameters

number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with

inline void *device_data() const
