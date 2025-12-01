Struct ConnectionItem
Defined in File app_driver.hpp
struct ConnectionItem
Public Functions
inline ConnectionItem(std::string name, IOSpec::IOType io_type, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList args)
Public Members
std::string name
IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type
ArgList args
