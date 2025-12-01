NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Struct Documentation

struct DataEntry

Entry for data queue (may have metadata only, no tensor content)

Public Types

enum Type

Values:

enumerator Generic
enumerator TensorData
enumerator TensorMapData

Public Functions

inline DataEntry()
DataEntry(std::any data_arg, const std::string &id, int64_t acq_time, int64_t emit_time, IOSpec::IOType io_type, std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt)
DataEntry(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> tensor, const std::string &id, int64_t acq_time, int64_t emit_time, IOSpec::IOType io_type, std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt)
DataEntry(holoscan::TensorMap tensor_map, const std::string &id, int64_t acq_time, int64_t emit_time, IOSpec::IOType io_type, std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt)

Public Members

Type type
std::string unique_id
int64_t acquisition_timestamp

externally specified acquisition timestamp

int64_t emit_timestamp

time when emit (or receive) was called

IOSpec::IOType io_type
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata = {}
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream

optional CUDA stream for GPU operations

std::variant<std::any, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>, holoscan::TensorMap> data
