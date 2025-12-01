NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Struct ActivationSpec

Struct Documentation

struct ActivationSpec

Activation specification struct, used along with activation_map to select a subset of models at runtime.

Public Functions

ActivationSpec() = default
inline explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string &model_name, bool active = true)

Construct a new Activation Spec object.

Parameters

  • model_name – Name of model which is defined in the model_path_map parameter.

  • active – Active model flag (true or false), default true.

inline bool is_active() const
inline std::string model() const
inline void set_active(bool value = true)

Public Members

std::string model_name_
bool active_
