struct InferenceSpecs

backend – Backend inference (trt or onnxrt)

backend_map – Backend inference map with model name as key, and backend as value

model_path_map – Map with model name as key, path to model as value

pre_processor_map – Map with model name as key, input tensor names in vector form as value

inference_map – Map with model name as key, output tensor names in vector form as value

device_map – Map with model name as key, GPU ID for inference as value

dla_core_map – Map with model name as key, DLA core index for inference as value

temporal_map – Map with model name as key, frame number to skip for inference as value

activation_map – Map with key as model name and activation state for inference as value

trt_opt_profile – Vector of values for TensorRT optimization profile during engine creation

dynamic_input_dims – Input dimensions to the model is dynamic

is_engine_path – Input path to model is trt engine

oncpu – Perform inference on CPU

parallel_proc – Perform parallel inference of multiple models

use_fp16 – Use FP16 conversion, only supported for trt

cuda_buffer_in – Input buffers on CUDA

cuda_buffer_out – Output buffers on CUDA

use_cuda_graphs – Use CUDA graphs, only supported for trt

dla_core – The DLA core index to execute the engine on, only supported for trt. Set to -1 to disable DLA.

dla_gpu_fallback – If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA.