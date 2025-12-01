NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Struct Operator::FlowInfo

Struct Operator::FlowInfo

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class Operator.

Struct Documentation

struct FlowInfo

Information about a flow connection between two operators.

This struct encapsulates all the necessary information about a connection between two operators, including the source and destination operators, their respective ports, and port specifications.

Public Functions

inline FlowInfo(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &curr_operator, const std::string &output_port_name, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &next_operator, const std::string &input_port_name)

Construct a new FlowInfo object.

Parameters

  • curr_operator – The source operator of the flow.

  • output_port_name – The name of the output port on the source operator.

  • next_operator – The destination operator of the flow.

  • input_port_name – The name of the input port on the destination operator.

Public Members

const std::shared_ptr<Operator> curr_operator

The source operator of the flow connection.

const std::string output_port_name

The name of the output port on the source operator.

const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_port_spec

The specification of the output port.

const std::shared_ptr<Operator> next_operator

The destination operator of the flow connection.

const std::string input_port_name

The name of the input port on the destination operator.

const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_port_spec

The specification of the input port.

Previous Struct nvmlUtilization_st
Next Struct OperatorTimestampLabel
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here