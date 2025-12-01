Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class HolovizOp.
Nested Types
struct InputSpec
Input specification
Public Functions
InputSpec() = default
inline InputSpec(const std::string &tensor_name, InputType type)
InputSpec(const std::string &tensor_name, const std::string &type_str)
explicit InputSpec(const std::string &yaml_description)
- Returns
an InputSpec from the YAML form output by description()
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
- Returns
true if the input spec is valid
std::string description() const
- Returns
a YAML string representation of the InputSpec
Public Members
std::string tensor_name_
name of the tensor/video buffer containing the input data
float opacity_ = 1.F
layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent
int32_t priority_ = 0
layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values
ImageFormat image_format_ = ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT
image format
YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion_ = YuvModelConversion::YUV_601
YUV model conversion.
ChromaLocation x_chroma_location_ = ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN
chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422)
ChromaLocation y_chroma_location_ = ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN
chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420)
std::vector<float> color_ = {1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F}
color of rendered geometry
float line_width_ = 1.F
line width for geometry made of lines
float point_size_ = 1.F
point size for geometry made of points
std::vector<std::string> text_
array of text strings, used when type_ is TEXT.
DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ = DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS
depth map render mode, used if type_ is DEPTH_MAP or DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
std::vector<View> views_
struct View
Layer view.
By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view the layer can be placed freely within the window.
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Public Members
float offset_x_ = 0.F
float offset_y_ = 0.F
offset of top-left corner of the view. Top left coordinate of the window area is (0, 0) bottom right coordinate is (1, 1).
-
-
float height_ = 1.F
width and height of the view in normalized range. 1.0 is full size.
std::optional<std::array<float, 16>> matrix_
row major 4x4 transform matrix (optional, can be nullptr)
