NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
SerializationExtension

Extension for serializing messages.

  • UUID: bc573c2f-89b3-d4b0-8061-2da8b11fe79a

  • Version: 2.0.0

  • Author: NVIDIA

  • License: LICENSE

Interfaces

nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer

Interface for serializing components.

  • Component ID: 8c76a828-2177-1484-f841-d39c3fa47613

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp

Components

nvidia::gxf::EntityRecorder

Serializes incoming messages and writes them to a file.

  • Component ID: 9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

receiver

Receiver channel to log.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

directory

Directory path for storing files.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

basename

User specified file name without extension.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

flush_on_tick

Flushes output buffer on every tick when true.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

nvidia::gxf::EntityReplayer

De-serializes and publishes messages from a file.

  • Component ID: fe827c12-d360-c63c-8094-32b9244d83b6

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

transmitter

Transmitter channel for replaying entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

directory

Directory path for storing files.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

batch_size

Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

ignore_corrupted_entities

If an entity could not be de-serialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer

Serializer for Timestamp and Tensor components.

  • Component ID: c0e6b36c-39ac-50ac-ce8d-702e18d8bff7

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer

Parameters

allocator

Memory allocator for tensor components.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator
