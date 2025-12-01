NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
StandardExtension

Most commonly used interfaces and components in Gxf Core.

  • UUID: 8ec2d5d6-b5df-48bf-8dee-0252606fdd7e

  • Version: 2.1.0

  • Author: NVIDIA

  • License: LICENSE

Interfaces

nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Interface for a component which can be executed to run custom code.

  • Component ID: 5c6166fa-6eed-41e7-bbf0-bd48cd6e1014

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: gxf/std/codelet.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Clock

Interface for clock components which provide time.

  • Component ID: 779e61c2-ae70-441d-a26c-8ca64b39f8e7

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: gxf/std/clock.hpp

nvidia::gxf::System

Component interface for systems which are run as part of the application run cycle.

  • Component ID: d1febca1-80df-454e-a3f2-715f2b3c6e69

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

nvidia::gxf::Queue

Interface for storing entities in a queue.

  • Component ID: 792151bf-3138-4603-a912-5ca91828dea8

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: gxf/std/queue.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Router

Interface for classes which are routing messages in and out of entities.

  • Component ID: 8b317aad-f55c-4c07-8520-8f66db92a19e

  • Defined in: gxf/std/router.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

Interface for publishing entities.

  • Component ID: c30cc60f-0db2-409d-92b6-b2db92e02cce

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Queue

  • Defined in: gxf/std/transmitter.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Receiver

Interface for receiving entities.

  • Component ID: a47d2f62-245f-40fc-90b7-5dc78ff2437e

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Queue

  • Defined in: gxf/std/receiver.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Scheduler

A simple poll-based single-threaded scheduler which executes codelets.

  • Component ID: f0103b75-d2e1-4d70-9b13-3fe5b40209be

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::System

  • Defined in: nvidia/gxf/system.hpp

nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Interface for terms used by a scheduler to determine if codelets in an entity are ready to step.

  • Component ID: 184d8e4e-086c-475a-903a-69d723f95d19

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Allocator

Provides allocation and deallocation of memory.

  • Component ID: 3cdd82d0-2326-4867-8de2-d565dbe28e03

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: nvidia/gxf/allocator.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Monitor

Monitors entities during execution.

  • Component ID: 9ccf9421-b35b-8c79-e1f0-97dc23bd38ea

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

  • Defined in: nvidia/gxf/monitor.hpp

Components

nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock

A real-time clock which runs based off a system steady clock.

  • Component ID: 7b170b7b-cf1a-4f3f-997c-bfea25342381

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

Parameters

initial_time_offset

The initial time offset used, until the time scale is changed manually.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

initial_time_scale

The initial time scale used, until the time scale is changed manually.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

use_time_since_epoch

If true, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at initialize(). Otherwise, clock time is initial_time_offset at initialize().

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

nvidia::gxf::ManualClock

A manual clock which is instrumented manually.

  • Component ID: 52fa1f97-eba8-472a-a8ca-4cff1a2c440f

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

Parameters

initial_timestamp

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

nvidia::gxf::SystemGroup

A group of systems.

  • Component ID: 3d23d470-0aed-41c6-ac92-685c1b5469a0

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::System

nvidia::gxf::MessageRouter

A router which sends transmitted messages to receivers.

  • Component ID: 84fd5d56-fda6-4937-0b3c-c283252553d8

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router

nvidia::gxf::RouterGroup

A group of routers.

  • Component ID: ca64ee14-2280-4099-9f10-d4b501e09117

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router

nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter

A transmitter which uses a double-buffered queue where messages are pushed to a backstage after they are published.

  • Component ID: 0c3c0ec7-77f1-4389-aef1-6bae85bddc13

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

Parameters

capacity

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

  • Default: 1

policy

0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

  • Default: 2

nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver

A receiver which uses a double-buffered queue where new messages are first pushed to a backstage.

  • Component ID: ee45883d-bf84-4f99-8419-7c5e9deac6a5

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

Parameters

capacity

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

  • Default: 1

policy

0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

  • Default: 2

nvidia::gxf::Connection

A component which establishes a connection between two other components.

  • Component ID: cc71afae-5ede-47e9-b267-60a5c750a89a

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

Parameters

source

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

target

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed periodically.

  • Component ID: d392c98a-9b08-49b4-a422-d5fe6cd72e3e

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

recess_period

The recess period indicates the minimum amount of time which has to pass before the entity is permitted to execute again. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given, the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Example: 10ms, 10000000, 0.2s, 50Hz.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed exactly a given number of times.

  • Component ID: f89da2e4-fddf-4aa2-9a80-1119ba3fde05

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

count

The total number of time this term will permit execution.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm

A component where the next execution time of the entity needs to be specified after every tick.

  • Component ID: e4aaf5c3-2b10-4c9a-c463-ebf6084149bf

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

clock

The clock used to define target time.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed if receivers for a certain transmitter can accept new messages.

  • Component ID: 9de75119-8d0f-4819-9a71-2aeaefd23f71

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

min_size

The term permits execution if the receiver connected to the transmitter has at least the specified number of free slots in its back buffer.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

transmitter

The term permits execution if this transmitter can publish a message; i.e., if the receiver which is connected to this transmitter can receive messages.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm

A scheduling term which specifies that an entity can be executed when the total number of messages over a set of input channels is at least a given number of messages.

  • Component ID: fe799e65-f78b-48eb-beb6-e73083a12d5b

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

front_stage_max_size

If set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the front stage does not exceed this count. For example, it can be used in combination with codelets which do not clear the front stage in every tick.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

min_size

The scheduling term permits execution if the given receiver has at least the given number of messages available.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

receiver

The scheduling term permits execution if this channel has at least a given number of messages available.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed when a queue has at least a certain number of elements.

  • Component ID: f15dbeaa-afd6-47a6-9ffc-7afd7e1b4c52

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

min_size

The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers together have at least the given number of messages available.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

receivers

The scheduling term permits execution if the given channels have at least a given number of messages available.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm

A component which tries to wait for specified number of messages in queue for at most specified time.

  • Component ID: eb22280c-76ff-11eb-b341-cf6b417c95c9

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

Parameters

clock

Clock to get time from.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_batch_size

The maximum number of messages to be batched together.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

max_delay_ns

The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

receiver

Receiver to watch on.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm

A component which acts as a Boolean AND term that can be used to control the execution of the entity.

  • Component ID: e07a0dc4-3908-4df8-8134-7ce38e60fbef

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm

A component which is used to inform that an entity is dependent upon an async event for its execution.

  • Component ID: 56be1662-ff63-4179-9200-3fcd8dc38673

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler

A simple poll-based single-threaded scheduler which executes codelets.

  • Component ID: 869d30ca-a443-4619-b988-7a52e657f39b

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler

Parameters

clock

The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a RealtimeClock or a ManualClock.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_duration_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

realtime

This parameter is deprecated. Assign a clock directly.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

stop_on_deadlock

If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler

A multi-thread scheduler that executes codelets for maximum throughput.

  • Component ID: de5e0646-7fa5-11eb-a5c4-330ebfa81bbf

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler

Parameters

check_recession_perios_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an entity is not ready to run yet.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

clock

The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a RealtimeClock or a ManualClock.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_duration_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified, the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

stop_on_deadlock

If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

worker_thread_number

Number of threads.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

  • Default: 1

nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool

A memory pool which provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

  • Component ID: 92b627a3-5dd3-4c3c-976c-4700e8a3b96a

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

Parameters

block_size

The size of one block of memory in byte. Allocation requests can only be fulfilled if they fit into one block. If less memory is requested, a full block is still issued.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host

If enabled operator new will be used to allocate host memory instead of cudaMallocHost.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

  • Default: True

num_blocks

The total number of blocks which are allocated by the pool. If more blocks are requested, allocation requests will fail.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

storage_type

The memory storage type used by this allocator. Can be kHost (0) or kDevice (1) or kSystem (2).

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

  • Default: 0

nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator

Allocator that uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

  • Component ID: c3951b16-a01c-539f-d87e-1dc18d911ea0

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

Parameters

do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host

If enabled, a new operator will be used to allocate host memory instead of cudaMallocHost.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

  • Default: True

nvidia::gxf::Tensor

A component which holds a single tensor.

  • Component ID: 377501d6-9abf-447c-a617-0114d4f33ab8

  • Defined in: gxf/std/tensor.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Timestamp

Holds message publishing and acquisition related timing information.

  • Component ID: d1095b10-5c90-4bbc-bc89-601134cb4e03

  • Defined in: gxf/std/timestamp.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Metric

Collects, aggregates, and evaluates metric data.

  • Component ID: f7cef803-5beb-46f1-186a-05d3919842ac

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

Parameters

aggregation_policy

Aggregation policy used to aggregate individual metric samples. Choices: {mean, min, max}.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

lower_threshold

Lower threshold of the metric’s expected range.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

upper_threshold

Upper threshold of the metric’s expected range.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

nvidia::gxf::JobStatistics

Collects runtime statistics.

  • Component ID: 2093b91a-7c82-11eb-a92b-3f1304ecc959

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

Parameters

clock

The clock component instance to retrieve time from.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

codelet_statistics

If set to true, the JobStatistics component will collect performance statistics related to codelets.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

json_file_path

If provided, all the collected performance statistics data will be dumped into a json file.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

nvidia::gxf::Broadcast

Messages arrived on the input channel are distributed to all transmitters.

  • Component ID: 3daadb31-0bca-47e5-9924-342b9984a014

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

mode

The broadcast mode. Can be Broadcast or RoundRobin.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

source

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::Gather

All messages arriving on any input channel are published on the single output channel.

  • Component ID: 85f64c84-8236-4035-9b9a-3843a6a2026f

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

sink

The output channel for gathered messages.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

tick_source_limit

Maximum number of messages to take from each source in one tick. 0 means no limit.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

nvidia::gxf::TensorCopier

Copies tensor either from host to device or from device to host.

  • Component ID: c07680f4-75b3-189b-8886-4b5e448e7bb6

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

allocator

Memory allocator for tensor data.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

mode

Configuration to select what tensors to copy:

  1. kCopyToDevice (0) - copies to device memory, ignores device allocation.

  2. kCopyToHost (1) - copies to pinned host memory, ignores host allocation.

  3. kCopyToSystem (2) - copies to system memory, ignores system allocation.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

receiver

Receiver for incoming entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

transmitter

Transmitter for outgoing entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

nvidia::gxf::TimedThrottler

Publishes the received entity respecting the timestamp within the entity.

  • Component ID: ccf7729c-f62c-4250-5cf7-f4f3ec80454b

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

execution_clock

Clock on which the codelet is executed by the scheduler.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

receiver

Channel to receive messages that need to be synchronized.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

scheduling_term

Scheduling term for executing the codelet.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm

throttling_clock

Clock which the received entity timestamps are based on.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

transmitter

Transmitter channel publishing messages at appropriate timesteps.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

nvidia::gxf::Vault

Safely stores received entities for further processing.

  • Component ID: 1108cb8d-85e4-4303-ba02-d27406ee9e65

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

drop_waiting

If too many messages are waiting, the oldest ones are dropped.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

max_waiting_count

The maximum number of waiting messages. If exceeded, the codelet will stop pulling messages out of the input queue.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

source

Receiver from which messages are taken and transferred to the vault.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

nvidia::gxf::Subgraph

Helper component to import a subgraph.

  • Component ID: 576eedd7-7c3f-4d2f-8c38-8baa79a3d231

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

Parameters

location

Yaml source of the subgraph.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

nvidia::gxf::EndOfStream

A component which represents end-of-stream notification.

  • Component ID: 8c42f7bf-7041-4626-9792-9eb20ce33cce

  • Defined in: gxf/std/eos.hpp

nvidia::gxf::Synchronization

Component to synchronize messages from multiple receivers based on the acq_time.

  • Component ID: f1cb80d6-e5ec-4dba-9f9e-b06b0def4443

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

inputs

All the inputs for synchronization. Number of inputs must match that of the outputs.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

outputs

All the outputs for synchronization. Number of outputs must match that of the inputs.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

  • Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

signed char

  • Component ID: 83905c6a-ca34-4f40-b474-cf2cde8274de

unsigned char

  • Component ID: d4299e15-0006-d0bf-8cbd-9b743575e155

short int

  • Component ID: 9e1dde79-3550-307d-e81a-b864890b3685

short unsigned int

  • Component ID: 958cbdef-b505-bcc7-8a43-dc4b23f8cead

int

  • Component ID: b557ec7f-49a5-08f7-a35e-086e9d1ea767

unsigned int

  • Component ID: d5506b68-5c86-fedb-a2a2-a7bae38ff3ef

long int

  • Component ID: c611627b-6393-365f-d234-1f26bfa8d28f

long unsigned int

  • Component ID: c4385f5b-6e25-01d9-d7b5-6e7cadc704e8

float

  • Component ID: a81bf295-421f-49ef-f24a-f59e9ea0d5d6

double

  • Component ID: d57cee59-686f-e26d-95be-659c126b02ea

bool

  • Component ID: c02f9e93-d01b-1d29-f523-78d2a9195128
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025