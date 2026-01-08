Class PoseTreeManager
Defined in File pose_tree_manager.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::Resource(Class Resource)
public holoscan::DistributedAppService(Class DistributedAppService)
class PoseTreeManager : public holoscan::Resource, public holoscan::DistributedAppService
Manage a shared PoseTree instance as a FragmentService.
This resource creates and holds a
holoscan::PoseTreeinstance, making it accessible to multiple components (like operators) within the same fragment. It simplifies the management of pose data by providing a centralized, configurable point of access.
In distributed applications, PoseTreeManager also provides automatic network synchronization of the PoseTree across fragments using UCX (Unified Communication X) when used as an DistributedAppService.
Public Types
enum class Error
Error codes used by this class.
Values:
enumerator kNotInitialized
kNotInitialized is returned when operations are performed before initialization
enumerator kServerError
kServerError is returned when server operations fail
enumerator kClientError
kClientError is returned when client operations fail
enumerator kAlreadyStarted
kAlreadyStarted is returned when trying to start a service that’s already running
enumerator kNotStarted
kNotStarted is returned when trying to stop a service that’s not running
enumerator kInternalError
kInternalError is returned for unexpected internal errors
using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>
Unexpected type used by this class.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (PoseTreeManager, holoscan::Resource) PoseTreeManager()=default
virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override
Return a shared pointer to this resource, part of the FragmentService interface.
- Returns
A
std::shared_ptr<Resource>pointing to this instance.
Set the internal weak pointer to this resource, part of the FragmentService interface.
- Parameters
resource – A
std::shared_ptr<Resource>that must point to this instance.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the resource and creates the underlying
PoseTreeinstance.
This method is called by the framework after the resource is created and its parameters have been set. It allocates and initializes the
PoseTreewith the configured capacity parameters.
virtual void setup(holoscan::ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the parameters for configuring the
PoseTreeinstance.
This method registers the following parameters:
port: Port number for UCX server (default: 13337)
number_frames: Maximum number of coordinate frames.
number_edges: Maximum number of edges (direct transformations) between frames.
history_length: Total capacity for storing historical pose data across all edges.
default_number_edges: Default number of edges allocated per new frame.
default_history_length: Default history capacity allocated per new edge.
edges_chunk_size: Allocation chunk size for a frame’s edge list.
history_chunk_size: Allocation chunk size for an edge’s history buffer.
request_timeout_ms: Timeout for UCX requests in milliseconds.
request_poll_sleep_us: Sleep duration between request polls in microseconds.
worker_progress_sleep_us: Sleep duration between worker progress calls in microseconds.
server_shutdown_timeout_ms: Timeout for server shutdown in milliseconds.
server_shutdown_poll_sleep_ms: Sleep duration between shutdown polls in milliseconds.
- Parameters
spec – The component specification to which the parameters are added.
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree()
Get a shared pointer to the managed
PoseTreeinstance.
This is the primary method for accessing the pose tree from other components.
- Returns
A
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree>to the underlying pose tree.
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree() const
Get a shared pointer to the managed
PoseTreeinstance from a const context.
- Returns
A
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree>to the underlying pose tree.
virtual void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) override
Start the UCX server on the driver fragment.
Called by the framework on the driver fragment to start the PoseTreeUCXServer. The server will listen on the configured port for client connections.
- Parameters
driver_ip – The IP address of the driver (unused in current implementation)
virtual void driver_shutdown() override
Shutdown the UCX server on the driver fragment.
Called by the framework to stop the PoseTreeUCXServer and clean up resources.
virtual void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) override
Connect a worker fragment to the driver’s UCX server.
Called by the framework on worker fragments to establish a connection to the driver’s PoseTreeUCXServer using a PoseTreeUCXClient.
- Parameters
driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment
virtual void worker_disconnect() override
Disconnect a worker fragment from the driver’s UCX server.
Called by the framework to disconnect the PoseTreeUCXClient and clean up resources.
Public Static Functions
static const char *error_to_str(Error error)
Convert an error code to a human readable error string.
- Parameters
error – Error code to convert.
- Returns
Human-readable error string.
Protected Functions
expected<void> driver_start_impl(std::string_view driver_ip)
Internal implementation of driver_start with error handling.
- Parameters
driver_ip – The IP address of the driver
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
expected<void> driver_shutdown_impl()
Internal implementation of driver_shutdown with error handling.
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
-
expected<void> worker_connect_impl(std::string_view driver_ip)
Internal implementation of worker_connect with error handling.
- Parameters
driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
-
expected<void> worker_disconnect_impl()
Internal implementation of worker_disconnect with error handling.
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
- enum class Error