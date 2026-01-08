Class PoseTreeUCXServer
Defined in File pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp
-
class PoseTreeUCXServer
UCX-based server for remote PoseTree synchronization.
This class provides a server that listens for connections from PoseTreeUCXClient instances to synchronize PoseTree updates across distributed systems using UCX (Unified Communication X). The server maintains its own PoseTree instance and broadcasts updates to all connected clients.Warning
This class is NOT thread-safe for its public methods. All public methods must be called from the same thread.
Public Types
-
enum class Error
Error codes used by this class.
Values:
-
enumerator kAlreadyRunning
kAlreadyRunning is returned when trying to start while already running
-
enumerator kInvalidArgument
kInvalidArgument is returned when invalid parameters are provided
-
enumerator kStartupFailed
kStartupFailed is returned when server fails to start
-
enumerator kNotRunning
kNotRunning is returned when trying to perform operations that require the server to be running
-
enumerator kShutdownTimeout
kShutdownTimeout is returned when shutdown takes too long
-
enumerator kInternalError
kInternalError is returned for unexpected internal errors
-
using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>
Unexpected type used by this class.
Public Functions
Construct a new PoseTreeUCXServer object.
Creates a server that will synchronize the provided PoseTree with connected clients. The server creates its own internal copy of the PoseTree to avoid conflicts with the worker thread.
- Parameters
pose_tree – The PoseTree instance to synchronize. Must be initialized.
config – Configuration parameters for the server.
-
- Throws
std::runtime_error – if pose_tree is null or not initialized.
-
~PoseTreeUCXServer()
Destructor - ensures clean shutdown.
Automatically stops the server if still running, joins the worker thread, and releases all resources. Any errors during stop are logged but do not throw exceptions (no-throw guarantee).
-
PoseTreeUCXServer(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete
-
PoseTreeUCXServer &operator=(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete
-
PoseTreeUCXServer(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete
-
PoseTreeUCXServer &operator=(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete
-
expected<void> start(uint16_t port)
Start the server on the specified port.
Starts an internal worker thread that listens for client connections and handles UCX communication. The thread runs until stop() is called or the destructor runs.Note
This method blocks until the server is fully started or fails to startNote
Only one server can listen on a given port at a time
- Parameters
port – The port number to listen on (must be non-zero)
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
-
expected<void> stop()
Stop the server.
Signals the worker thread to stop, notifies all connected clients of shutdown, waits for the thread to finish (join), and cleans up all UCX resources. This method is automatically called by the destructor if needed.Note
This method is idempotent - calling it when already stopped returns successNote
This method blocks until the worker thread has fully stoppedNote
Connected clients are given time to disconnect cleanly (controlled by shutdown_timeout_ms)
- Returns
Success (void) or error status
-
inline bool is_running() const
Check if the server is running.
- Returns
true if the server is running, false otherwise
Public Static Functions
-
static const char *error_to_str(Error error)
Convert an error code to a human readable error string.
- Parameters
error – Error code to convert.
- Returns
Human-readable error string.
Friends
-
friend void connection_callback(ucp_conn_request_h req, void *arg)
