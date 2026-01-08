Define HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(TYPE)
This macro defining a YAML converter which throws for unsupported types.
Background: Holoscan supports setting parameters through YAML files. But for some parameters accepted by the receiver operators like callbacks it makes no sense to specify them in YAML files. Therefore use a converter which throws for these types.
- Tparam TYPE
