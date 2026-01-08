Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE
Define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE
Defined in
File nvml_wrapper.h
Define Documentation
NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE
Previous
Define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE
Next
Define NVML_DEVICE_UUID_BUFFER_SIZE
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
