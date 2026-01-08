Function holoscan::utils::get_data_per_model(InputContext&, const std::vector
&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, std::map >&, bool, const std::string&, gxf_context_t&, CudaStreamHandler&)
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
-
gxf_result_t holoscan::utils::get_data_per_model(InputContext &op_input, const std::vector<std::string> &in_tensors, HoloInfer::DataMap &data_per_input_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dims_per_tensor, bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string &module, gxf_context_t &context, CudaStreamHandler &cuda_stream_handler)
Extracts data from GXF Receivers.
This version of get_data_per_model uses the legacy CudaStreamHandler utility. Use the variant without a cuda_stream_handler argument to use the built-in CudaObjectHandler instead.
- Parameters
op_input – Input context
in_tensors – Input tensor names
data_per_input_tensor – Map is updated with output tensor name as key mapped to data buffer
dims_per_tensor – Map is updated with tensor name as key mapped to dimension of input tensor
cuda_buffer_out – Flag defining the location of output memory (Device or Host)
module – Module that called for data extraction
context – GXF execution context
cuda_stream_handler – Cuda stream handler
-
- Returns
GXF result code
Previous Function holoscan::utils::cuda::get_element_size
Next Function holoscan::utils::get_data_per_model(InputContext&, const std::vector<std::string>&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>&, bool, const std::string&, cudaStream_t&)