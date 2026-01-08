NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Function holoscan::viz::WaitForPresent

Function holoscan::viz::WaitForPresent

Function Documentation

bool holoscan::viz::WaitForPresent(uint64_t present_id, uint64_t timeout_ns)

Block until either the present_id is greater than or equal to the current present id, or timeout_ns nanoseconds passes. The present ID is initially zero and increments after each present.

Parameters

  • present_id – the presentation presentId to wait for

  • timeout_ns – timeout in nanoseconds

Returns

true if the present_id is greater than or equal to the current present id, false if timeout_ns nanoseconds passes

Previous Function holoscan::viz::WaitForDisplayEvent
Next Function holoscan::viz::WindowIsMinimized
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here