Function holoscan::viz::GetImageFormats

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::GetImageFormats(uint32_t *image_format_count, ImageFormat *image_formats)

Get the supported image formats.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the image formats depend on the physical device.

If image_formats is nullptr, then the number of image formats supported for the current device is returned in image_format_count. Otherwise, image_format_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the image_formats array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to image_formats. If the value of image_format_count is less than the number of image formats supported, at most image_format_count values will be written,

Parameters

  • image_format_count – number of image formats available or queried

  • image_formats – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of ImageFormat values

