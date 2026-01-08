Function holoscan::viz::GetImageFormats
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::GetImageFormats(uint32_t *image_format_count, ImageFormat *image_formats)
Get the supported image formats.
viz::Init()has to be called before since the image formats depend on the physical device.
If
image_formatsis nullptr, then the number of image formats supported for the current device is returned in
image_format_count. Otherwise,
image_format_countmust point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the
image_formatsarray, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to
image_formats. If the value of
image_format_countis less than the number of image formats supported, at most
image_format_countvalues will be written,
- Parameters
image_format_count – number of image formats available or queried
image_formats – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of ImageFormat values
