Function holoscan::viz::Init(const char *, uint32_t, uint32_t, uint32_t, InitFlags)

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::Init(const char *displayName, uint32_t width = 0, uint32_t height = 0, uint32_t refreshRate = 0, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE)

Initialize Holoviz to use a display in exclusive mode.

Setup:

  • when multiple displays are connected: The display to be used in exclusive mode needs to be disabled in the NVIDIA Settings. Open the X Server Display Configuration tab, select the display and under Configuration select Disabled. Press Apply.

  • when a single display is connected: SSH into the machine, stop the X server with sudo systemctl stop display-manager.

Parameters

  • displayName – name of the display, this can either be the EDID name as displayed in the NVIDIA Settings, or the output name provided by xrandr or hwinfo --monitor. if nullptr then the first display is selected.

  • width – desired width, ignored if 0

  • height – desired height, ignored if 0

  • refreshRate – desired refresh rate (number of times the display is refreshed each second multiplied by 1000), ignored if 0

  • flags – init flags

