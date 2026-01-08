Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t, float *)

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t size, float *matrix)

Get the camera pose.

The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix.

The camera is operated using the mouse.

  • Orbit (LMB)

  • Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

  • Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

  • Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

  • Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)

Parameters

  • size – size of the memory matrix points to in floats

  • matrix – pointer to a float array to store the row major projection matrix to

