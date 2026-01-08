Function holoscan::viz::SetUnicodeCharCallback
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::SetUnicodeCharCallback(void *user_pointer, UnicodeCharCallbackFunction callback)
Set the Unicode character callback. The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.
- Parameters
user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback
callback – the new Unicode character callback or nullptr to remove the current callback
