Function holoscan::get_current_time_us

static inline int64_t holoscan::get_current_time_us()

Return the current time in microseconds since the epoch. This function previously used the C++11 standard library’s chrono library. This function now uses CLOCK_REALTIME to get the current time, because the clock chrono uses is implementation-dependent. We want a known clock like CLOCK_REALTIME so that we can use the clock across machines. CLOCK_REALTIME is a clock that is supposed to be synchronized with PTP synchronization.

Returns

The current time in microseconds returned by CLOCK_REALTIME. If CLOCK_REALTIME is not available, it returns -1.

