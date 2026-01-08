Program Listing for File argument_setter-inl.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

template <typename typeT>
void ArgumentSetter::add_argument_setter() {
  function_map_.try_emplace(
      std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) -> bool {
        std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
        // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
        auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);

        // If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
        // the native operator if it is not specified.
        if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
          param.set_default_value();
          return true;
        }

        std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
        const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();

        auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
        auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();

        try {
          switch (container_type) {
            case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
              switch (element_type) {
                // Handle the argument with 'kInt64' type differently because the argument might
                // come from Python, and Python only has 'int' type ('int64_t' in C++).
                case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
                  if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                      bool,
                                                      int8_t,
                                                      int16_t,
                                                      int32_t,
                                                      int64_t,
                                                      uint8_t,
                                                      uint16_t,
                                                      uint32_t,
                                                      uint64_t,
                                                      float,
                                                      double>) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int64_t&>(any_arg);
                    param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
                  } else {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    return false;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                // Handle the argument with 'kFloat64' type differently because the argument might
                // come from Python, and Python only has 'float' type ('double' in C++).
                case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
                  if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                      bool,
                                                      int8_t,
                                                      int16_t,
                                                      int32_t,
                                                      int64_t,
                                                      uint8_t,
                                                      uint16_t,
                                                      uint32_t,
                                                      uint64_t,
                                                      float,
                                                      double>) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<double&>(any_arg);
                    param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
                  } else {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    return false;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
                case ArgElementType::kInt8:
                case ArgElementType::kInt16:
                case ArgElementType::kInt32:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
                case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
                case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
                case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
                case ArgElementType::kString:
                case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                  if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                      bool,
                                                      int8_t,
                                                      int16_t,
                                                      int32_t,
                                                      int64_t,
                                                      uint8_t,
                                                      uint16_t,
                                                      uint32_t,
                                                      uint64_t,
                                                      float,
                                                      double,
                                                      std::complex<float>,
                                                      std::complex<double>,
                                                      std::string,
                                                      IOSpec*>) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
                    param = arg_value;
                  } else {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    return false;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                  if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                               std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                                holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Condition>&>(any_arg);
                    auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                        typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
                    // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
                    // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                    // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                    // operator
                    if (converted_value) {
                      converted_value->initialize();
                    }

                    param = converted_value;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                  if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                               std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                                holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Resource>&>(any_arg);
                    auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                        typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
                    // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
                    // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                    // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                    // operator
                    if (converted_value) {
                      converted_value->initialize();
                    }

                    param = converted_value;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
                  if constexpr (!holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v<typeT>) {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "YAML conversion for key '{}' is not supported for type '{}'",
                        arg.name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name());
                    return false;
                  } else {
                    auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(any_arg);
                    typeT value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node);
                    param = value;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kHandle:
                  break;
                case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                  // Attempt to directly bind if the Arg already holds the exact parameter type
                  try {
                    auto& casted = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
                    param = casted;
                  } catch (const std::bad_any_cast&) {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    return false;
                  }
                  break;
                }
              }
              break;
            }
            case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
              switch (element_type) {
                case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
                case ArgElementType::kInt8:
                case ArgElementType::kInt16:
                case ArgElementType::kInt32:
                case ArgElementType::kInt64:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
                case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
                case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
                case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
                case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
                case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
                case ArgElementType::kString:
                case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                  if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<
                                    typeT,
                                    std::vector<bool>,
                                    std::vector<int8_t>,
                                    std::vector<int16_t>,
                                    std::vector<int32_t>,
                                    std::vector<int64_t>,
                                    std::vector<uint8_t>,
                                    std::vector<uint16_t>,
                                    std::vector<uint32_t>,
                                    std::vector<uint64_t>,
                                    std::vector<float>,
                                    std::vector<double>,
                                    std::vector<std::complex<float>>,
                                    std::vector<std::complex<double>>,
                                    std::vector<std::string>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<bool>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<float>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<double>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>,
                                    std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>,
                                    std::vector<IOSpec*>>) {
                    auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
                    param = arg_value;
                  } else {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    return false;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kHandle:
                case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode:
                  break;
                case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                  if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                               std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                                holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                    auto& arg_value =
                        std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>&>(any_arg);
                    typeT converted_value;
                    converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
                    for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
                      auto&& condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                          typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);

                      // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
                      // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                      // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                      // operator
                      if (condition) {
                        condition->initialize();
                      }

                      converted_value.push_back(condition);
                    }
                    param = converted_value;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                  if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                               std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                                holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                    auto& arg_value =
                        std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>&>(any_arg);
                    typeT converted_value;
                    converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
                    for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
                      auto&& resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                          typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);

                      // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
                      // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                      // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                      // operator
                      if (resource) {
                        resource->initialize();
                      }

                      converted_value.push_back(resource);
                    }
                    param = converted_value;
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                      "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                      any_arg.type().name(),
                      typeid(typeT).name(),
                      arg.name());
                  return false;
                }
              }
              break;
            }
            case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
              HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for '{}'",
                                 arg.name());
              return false;
            }
          }
          return true;
        } catch (std::bad_any_cast const& e) {
          // Capture type information for detailed error reporting
          const char* expected = typeid(typeT).name();
          const std::type_info& actual_type = any_arg.type();
          const char* actual = actual_type == typeid(void) ? "<empty>" : actual_type.name();
          std::string error_message =
              fmt::format("Bad any cast while setting argument '{}': expected '{}', got '{}'. {}",
                          arg.name(),
                          expected,
                          actual,
                          e.what());
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(error_message);
          return false;
        }
      });
}
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP */

