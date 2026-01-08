Program Listing for File timer.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP

#include <fmt/format.h>

#include <chrono>

namespace holoscan {

class Timer {
 public:
  explicit Timer(const char* message, bool auto_start = true, bool auto_output = true) {
    message_ = message;
    is_auto_output_ = auto_output;
    if (auto_start) {
      elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0;
      start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
    }
  }

  ~Timer() {
    if (elapsed_seconds_ <= 0.0) {
      end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
      elapsed_seconds_ =
          std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count();
    }
    if (is_auto_output_) {
      try {
        print();
      } catch (const std::exception& e) {
      }  // suppress exceptions from fmt
    }
  }

  void start() {
    elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0;
    start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
  }

  double stop() {
    end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now();
    elapsed_seconds_ =
        std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count();
    return elapsed_seconds_;
  }

  double elapsed_time() { return elapsed_seconds_; }

  void print(const char* message = nullptr) {
    if (message) {
      fmt::vprint(stderr, message, fmt::make_format_args(elapsed_seconds_));
    } else {
      fmt::vprint(stderr, message_, fmt::make_format_args(elapsed_seconds_));
    }
  }

 private:
  const char* message_ = nullptr;
  bool is_auto_output_ = false;
  double elapsed_seconds_ = -1;
  std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> start_{};
  std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> end_{};
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP */

