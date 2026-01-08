Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7
Defined in
File types.hpp
Typedef Documentation
template
<
typename
K
>
using
holoscan
::
Matrix7
=
Matrix
<
K
,
7
,
7
>
