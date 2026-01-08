NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf

Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix7Xf = Matrix7X<float>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xd
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xi
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here