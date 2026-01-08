Typedef holoscan::Matrix43

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Typedef Documentation

template<typename K>
using holoscan::Matrix43 = Matrix<K, 4, 3>

4×3 matrix types.

