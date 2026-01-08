NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Typedef holoscan::MatrixX

Typedef holoscan::MatrixX

Typedef Documentation

template<typename K>
using holoscan::MatrixX = Matrix<K, Eigen::Dynamic, Eigen::Dynamic>

Dynamic-sized matrix types.

Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xi
Next Typedef holoscan::MatrixXd
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here