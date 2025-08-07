Clocking and Reset

There are 4 main clocks in the system, host interface (HIF), APB, sensor interface (SIF), and PTP interface clocks.

The Host Interface signals connect to transmit or receive data from the Ethernet MAC. Therefore, the Host Interface bandwidth (clock frequency x data width) should support the Ethernet bandwidth of the design.

For example, when integrating the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP in 10G application, a common clock frequency and data width used is 156.25MHz and 64 bits respectively. If the system Ethernet MAC outputs a 156.25MHz, a possible design is to use the same Ethernet MAC output clock as the Host Interface clock. If the system cannot use the Ethernet MAC clock directly, then a dual clock FIFO can be used to match the bandwidth of the Ethernet MAC. Ultimately, the clock architecture is determined by the intended application and FPGA vendor used for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP.

The Sensor Interface clock (i_sif_clk), is the clock driving the frontend sensor AXI-Stream interface.

The sensor AXI-Stream signals are crossed into the Host Interface clock domain using a dual clock FIFO within the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP.