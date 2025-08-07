Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

Prerequisite: Download the YOLOv8 ONNX model from the YOLOv8 website and generate the body pose ONNX model. Within the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container:

From the repo base directory holoscan-sensor-bridge :

Copy Copied! apt-get update && apt-get install -y ffmpeg pip3 install ultralytics onnx cd examples yolo export model=yolov8n-pose.pt format=onnx trtexec --onnx=yolov8n-pose.onnx --saveEngine=yolov8n-pose.engine.fp32 cd -

Note that this conversion step only needs to be executed once; the yolov8n-pose.engine.fp32 file contains the converted model and is all that’s needed for the demo to run. The installed components will be forgotten when the container is exited; those do not need to be present in future runs of the demo.

For systems with accelerated network interfaces, within the sensor bridge demo container, launch the Body Pose estimation:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/body_pose_estimation.py

For unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX), launch the Body Pose estimation example within the demo container this way:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py

This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274 device, along with a green overlay showing keypoints found by the body pose net model. For more information about this application, look here.

Press Ctrl/C to exit.