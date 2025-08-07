Hardware Debug
Few methods are available to debug the Holoscan Sensor Bridge in hardware to narrow down the issues.
Internal to the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, there’s a Sensor Data Generator that drives the Sensor RX Interface signals. Enabling the Sensor Data Generator tests from the internal Sensor RX to Host TX Dataplane path to verify correct RoCE/CoE configuration and Host TX path is integrated correctly. To enable Data Generator:
Add `define SENSOR_RX_DATA_GEN to “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Add the below code to the python script and call the function after setting up the receiver.
def data_gen(sif_index):
sif_mask = 0x10000 * sif_index
hololink.write_uint32(0x01000104 + sif_mask,0x00000000) # data_gen , Disable
hololink.write_uint32(0x01000108 + sif_mask,0x00000001) # data_gen , Mode - Count
hololink.write_uint32(0x01000110 + sif_mask,0x00007FFF) # data_gen , Output Rate = 0x7FFF/2^16
hololink.write_uint32(0x01000104 + sif_mask,0x00000003) # data_gen , Enable + Continuous Mode
Packet Sequence Number registers count the number of packets at various dataplane traffic of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge.
Sensor Interface (SIF) TVALID Counter SIF TVALID Counter register increments for every clock cycle “i_sif_axis_tvalid” is asserted. If this register is not incrementing, check the driver and connection to “i_sif_axis_tvalid” port.
Sensor Interface Start of Frame (SOF) PSN Start of Frame is considered as the first cycle “i_sif_axis_tvalid && o_sif_axis_tready” after “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted. In camera application, “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted at the end of a frame. If this register is not incrementing, check the SIF TVALID counter is incrementing and “i_sif_axis_tlast” is properly asserted. If those signals are properly asserted, Holoscan Sensor Bridge “o_sif_axis_tready” is stuck low, which could indicate Host Dataplane traffic is in a stuck state.
Host Dataplane PSN Once sufficient sensor data is received to send out an Ethernet packet sized by configurable register, sensor data is encapsulated by CoE or RoCE headers and transmitted via Host TX Interface. Each Dataplane Host packets sent are incrementally numbered. If this register is not incrementing, either no sensor data is driven into Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP or the CoE/RoCE configuration is not set properly to transmit the data.
def read_psn(sif_index):
sif_mask = 0x10000 * sif_index
roce_mask = 0x00040 * sif_index
hololink.read_uint32(0x01000080 + sif_mask) # SIF TVALID Counter
hololink.read_uint32(0x01000084 + sif_mask) # SIF SOF PSN
hololink.read_uint32(0x0000103C + roce_mask) # HIF Dataplane PSN
The SPI and I2C controllers provide status registers to help debug communication issues.
Status Register Monitoring Monitor the STATUS register (offset 0x0300_0080 for SPI and 0x0300_0280 for I2C) for both controllers:
BUSY (bit 0): 1 = transaction in progress, 0 = idle
FSM_ERR (bit 1): Configuration errors (e.g., invalid byte counts)
DONE (bit 4): Transaction completed successfully
I2C Additional Status Bits
ARB_LOST (bit 2): Arbitration lost (multiple masters)
NACK (bit 3): Slave sent negative acknowledge
Common Issues and Debug Steps
Transaction Not Starting
Check CONTROL.START bit is set
Verify BUS_EN register selects correct device
Monitor BUSY bit transition from 0 to 1
Transaction Stuck in BUSY State
Check FSM_ERR bit for configuration errors
Verify byte count registers are valid
For I2C: Check device address and timeout settings
For SPI: Check SPI_MODE and PRESCALER configuration
Communication Failures
I2C NACK: Verify device address and power
I2C ARB_LOST: Check for bus contention
SPI Data Issues: Verify SPI_MODE and clock frequency
Both: Check signal integrity with oscilloscope
