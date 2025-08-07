The Nvidia Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA IP pairs with the Holoscan software and delivers to the end user a sensor-agnostic data-to-ethernet host platform. This IP simplifies and accelerates the FPGA design and can be scaled and configured to adapt to various sensor-to-host applications.

Major functions of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP include:

Encapsulate sensor AXI-Stream data into ethernet UDP AXI-Stream data for host processing. Perform BOOTP, ICMP, and Nvidia defined Ethernet Control Bus (ECB) Networking Protocols. Transmit enumeration packets and control event packets for pre-defined conditions. Control peripheral interfaces, such as SPI/I2C/GPIO, to configure sensors and other on-board components.

The block diagram of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP in the FPGA is depicted below. The Sensor Interface and Host (Ethernet) Interface blocks are FPGA vendor specific logic.

Figure 1. Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP in FPGA