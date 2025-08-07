Holoscan sensor bridge data latency
HSB devices send a block of metadata following each received data frame. That metadata includes:
frame_numbercounts of the number of data frames from this sensor sent by the FPGA
timestamp_sand
timestamp_nsare the PTP timestamp when the first data for the current frame arrived at the FPGA.
metadata_sand
metadata_nsare the PTP timestamp recorded when the metadata packet is sent out– which exactly follows the last byte in the received data frame.
When host PTP support is properly configured, this time is synchronized with the host time to within one microsecond. HSDK operators can access this metadata using APIs provided by the Holoscan SDK. Notes:
Timestamps are comparable to the clock values read from the
clock_gettime(CLOCK_REALTIME, ×pec)API.
Receiver operators produce different sets of metadata based on the unique characteristics of that implementation. For example, data specific to RoceReceiverOp may not appear in the metadata presented by LinuxReceiverOperator. Applications may choose to access metadata using
metadata.get("parameter_name", 0)to provide a useful default value when the specifically named metadata isn’t set by the framework.
Be sure and call the application
is_metadata_enabled(true)method at initialization time; otherwise each operator will only see an empty metadata structure.
In
examples/imx274_latency.py, you can see a pipeline that records additional
timestamps, and uses these timestamps to issue a latency report:
operator_sand
operator_nsare recorded by the operator following the network receiver operator. This is the time at which pipeline operators can actually access received sensor data.
completed_sand
completed_nsare recorded by the last operator in the example pipeline, after visualization is complete.
The receiver operator also records
received_s and
received_ns which are recorded at
the time the CPU wakes up with the end-of-frame interrupt. This occurs in a background
thread, independent of the pipeline. The times listed below are computed by combining
(name)_s and
(name)_ns into a single floating point seconds value. Time values
displayed are all typical but will vary.
frame_end - frame_startis the time that the sensor requires to transfer an entire frame of data into the FPGA. For the IMX274 in 4k RAW10 mode, this is typically 15.8ms.
received - frame_endshows how long it takes for the CPU to wake up in the background thread due to end-of-frame indication. On an IGX with accelerated networking, this is typically 120us.
operator - receivedis the time that it takes for the next pipeline operator to execute with the currently received data. On IGX, if the pipeline is idle, this time is typically around 1ms.
completed - operatoris the time required for the rest of the pipeline to complete. For IGX, executing the naive example ISP and visualizer, this time is typically about 2.4ms.
The sample application therefore shows, for each video frame, almost 16ms data acquisition time followed by almost 4ms of processing time, for a total of under 20ms latency. In this application, frames are delivered at 60FPS, which means that each new frame starts at a 16ms interval; reception of the next frame goes on in the background while the current frame processing is underway.