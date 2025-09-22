Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  Class OperatorWrapperFragment

Class OperatorWrapperFragment

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class OperatorWrapperFragment : public holoscan::Fragment

Class to wrap an Operator’s Fragment to interface with the GXF framework.

This class is used to create Operator instances for OperatorWrapper objects.

Public Functions

OperatorWrapperFragment()
inline GXFExecutor &gxf_executor()
Previous Class OperatorWrapper
Next Class DataBuffer
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here