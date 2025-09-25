Troubleshooting
Additional troubleshooting notes can be found on the release notes page.
If the Holoscan visualizer is not able to access the host display, the program will
usually crash with a segmentation fault. Make sure that
xhost +local:docker is
executed on the host system before running the Holoscan application and make sure the
DISPLAY environment variable is set properly in the container where the application is
run.
The
hololink enumerate command, in the demo container, can be used to monitor
enumeration messages sent by the sensor bridge device. If no messages appear, then check
for power to the sensor bridge device, physical connections to the device, and
appropriate network configurations as listed above.
ping 192.168.0.2 and
ping 192.168.0.3 can be used to check for connectivity. If an HSB device is running an
incompatible FPGA image (e.g. FPGA is 2407 while the host software requires 2412), ping
would be successful but no enumeration data would appear. Firmware version problems can
be solved by reprogramming your device.
If there are no error messages on the application console, then it indicates that the
control plane is able to connect but there is no data being received on the data plane.
For unaccelerated network connections,
tcpdump can be used to determine if traffic is
being sent from the sensor bridge device. In accelerated network configurations, the
ConnectX NIC hides the data plane traffic from the CPU, so
tcpdump will not report it.
Instead, you can check the packet receiver counter this way:
cat /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/hw_counters/rx_write_requests
or, to see all counters published by the ConnectX driver,
for i in /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/counters/*; do
echo -n $i
echo -n ": "
cat $i
done
Use the appropriate value where
roceP5p3s0f0 is shown here. When no data plane
requests are received, be sure and check that the sensor is properly connected to the
sensor bridge board.
When running SIPL applications, intermittent failures to ping cameras over Ethernet and random I2C errors can be seen because of driver header incompatibility. This applies only for SIPL applications and not for Holoscan Sensor Bridge applications. When you encounter an issue with running the SIPL CoE Camera sample, follow the steps below.
After you install JetPack 7.0 GA, the following steps are required for running the nvsipl_coe_camera application:
sudo cp /usr/lib/nvsipl_uddf/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so /tmp/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so_orig
cd /usr/src/jetson_sipl_api/sipl/
sudo mkdir build
cd build
sudo cmake ..
sudo make nvsipl_coe_camera
sudo cp ./samples/coe_camera/nvsipl_coe_camera ~/
sudo cp /tmp/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so_orig /usr/lib/nvsipl_uddf/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so
Run the app nvsipl_coe_camera.
Please also refer to JetPack 7.0 GA release notes for more details.
The Holoscan Sensor Bridge board has two leds that depending on their state have the following indications:
Both leds are off - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is not powered.
Both leds are on with green color - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is powered and ready.
One green led or green led blinking - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is powered with incorrect power supply that does not meet the minimum 12V/2A requirements.
One green led and one red led - FPGA flashing failed, FPGA might need to be flashed with a FTDI cable.