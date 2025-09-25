Holoscan sensor bridge software architecture
Holoscan sensor bridge devices provide a high-speed interface between sensor equipment and GPU accelerated Holoscan applications. Control of peripherals connected to a sensor bridge device are provided through I2C, SPI, or local bus interfaces on the sensor bridge board. Interactions with these peripherals take place using network messages that are referred to as the control plane. Data acquired from high-speed sensors is gathered by the FPGA and forwarded via UDP back to the host, using messages referred to as the data plane.
Holoscan sensor bridge host software provides objects that manage the control plane messages used to control I2C, SPI, and local bus transactions. Other sensor bridge host software objects provide network receiver operators which configure and direct data received by data plane traffic. For systems with ConnectX SmartNIC devices, received data plane traffic can be transparently written to GPU memory using RDMA. For systems without ConnectX devices, there is a network receiver object which uses the Linux Sockets API to provide the same functionality but without the high performance that offloading packet reception offers.
Holoscan sensor bridge software also includes additional operators for image format conversion and image signal processing.
As an introduction to the architecture in the sensor bridge host software, we’ll step through the major aspects of examples/imx274_player.py. In this example, an IMX274 stereo camera unit provides a live video feed for 4k or 1080p video running at 60FPS.
Applications interact with APIs on sensor objects
Applications typically instantiate and use sensor objects which provide device specific APIs. For example, a camera object can provide an API for setting its exposure:
camera.set_exposure(1000)
camera->set_exposure(1000);
To instantiate a camera object, application code will typically
Use
Enumerator.find_channelto enumerate the sensor bridge devices visible to the local system.
find_channelaccepts arguments that filter received messages; when an enumeration message that matches the given criteria is found, a dict is returned with metadata about the enumerated device.
channel_metadata = hololink_module.Enumerator.find_channel(channel_ip=args.hololink)
hololink::Metadata channel_metadata = hololink::Enumerator::find_channel(hololink_ip);
When enumeration data is observed from the given IP address, information about the found device is returned into the
channel_metadatavariable.
Construct a
DataChannelobject using
channel_metadata. This object connects received data with a GPU memory buffer.
hololink_channel = hololink_module.DataChannel(channel_metadata)
hololink::DataChannel hololink_channel(channel_metadata);
Construct our camera sensor object using
hololink_channel:
camera = hololink_module.sensors.imx274.dual_imx274.Imx274Cam(hololink_channel, ...)
Note that in this case the IMX274 sensor is implemented using Python, the code below shows how to create the Python object in C++.
py::module_ imx274 = py::module_::import("hololink.sensors.imx274"); py::object Imx274Cam = imx274.attr("dual_imx274").attr("Imx274Cam"); py::object camera = Imx274Cam("hololink_channel"_a = hololink_channel, ...);
Constructing the camera instance does not actually interact with the sensor bridge device– we just store device communication information for later use. The camera instance is necessary for our HoloscanApplication’s constructor to run; so we’re motivated to create this object relatively early.
A single sensor bridge device usually has multiple
DataChannelinstances; many APIs affect all data channel instances associated with a specific sensor bridge device. In order to reset the sensor bridge device–the only way to guarantee that the device is in a known state–we’ll get a handle to the underlying
Hololinkinstance. All
DataChannelinstances on this board will return the same
Hololinkinstance here. The call to
hololink.resetwill reset all attached data channel instances.
hololink = hololink_channel.hololink() hololink.reset()
std::shared_ptr<hololink::Hololink> hololink = hololink_channel.hololink(); hololink->reset();
In our sample application, we need initialize the camera clock and configure the image format the camera will transmit. Note that in the IMX274 stereo camera, the same clock is used to drive both camera devices, so care must be taken to ensure you don’t initialize the camera while the other is in use.
camera.setup_clock() camera_mode = imx274_mode.Imx274_Mode.IMX274_MODE_3840X2160_60FPS camera.configure(camera_mode)
camera.attr("setup_clock")(); py::object camera_mode = Imx274_Mode(0); camera.attr("configure")(camera_mode);
In our IMX274 demo,
camera.setup_clockand
camera.configurecall the sensor bridge device’s I2C controller objects to write the proper set of device registers.
Now we’re ready to start our application pipeline.
application.run()
application->run();
Unless the pipeline is explicitly stopped, this call to
application.runwill never return.
application.runstarts with a call to each operator’s
startmethod.
The
startmethod of both
RoceReceiverOpand
LinuxReceiverOperatorwill call
camera.start(where camera is the device object passed into the constructor’s
deviceparameter). The camera, on a call to
start, will be configured to start sending video data.
application.runthen goes into a loop, executing the pipeline, calling each operator’s
computemethod. The network receiver operator
computemethod blocks until a whole data frame is received into the memory block it was initialized with.
Our camera object works with device registers by reads and writes on an I2C bus present
in the sensor bridge device. Suppose our camera is connected to the sensor bridge I2C
controller when bus enable==0. (We’ll store that address in the constant
hololink_module.CAM_I2C_BUS.) The camera object can fetch a handle to an
Hololink.I2c object, with APIs for generating I2C transactions, by calling
hololink.get_i2c. If the camera itself responds to an I2C bus address of 0x34 (which
we’ll call
CAM_I2C_ADDRESS), then it can support a
camera.set_register method this
way:
class Imx274Cam:
def __init__(
self,
hololink_channel,
i2c_bus=hololink_module.CAM_I2C_BUS,
...
):
self._hololink = hololink_channel.hololink()
self._i2c = self._hololink.get_i2c(i2c_bus)
...
def set_register(self, register, value):
...
self._i2c.i2c_transaction(
CAM_I2C_ADDRESS,
write_data,
read_byte_count,
)
def set_exposure(self, value):
self.set_register(..., value)
Sensor objects of all types can be supported this way: interfaces for I2C, SPI, or
sensor bridge local bus can all be controlled by APIs present on the
Hololink
instance.
DataChannel enumeration and IP address configuration
Once per second, each data plane instance in a sensor bridge device sends out UDP
enumeration packets; the host uses these to locate accessible devices.
Enumerator.find_channel method gathers and decodes these messages and uses that to
generate the dictionary passed back as
channel_metadata. Holoscan sensor bridge sends
these packets using the local broadcast MAC ID (FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF). Routers are not
allowed to forward these messages to other networks, so only locally connected hosts
will receive these. Your host must be connected to the same network as the sensor bridge
device in order to communicate.
Holoscan sensor bridge enumeration messages are based on the BOOTP protocol, and like
BOOTP, they provide a mechanism to reconfigure the IP address of that HSB device. If the
host wishes to reconfigure the IP address of the device, it sends a reply message with a
new IP address to be assigned to that data plane controller. The sensor bridge demo
container includes a command line tool called
hololink that can be used to assign new
IP addresses to sensor bridge devices:
$ hololink-set-ip b0:4f:13:e0:20:4c 192.168.100.250
Your MAC-ID and IP addresses will be different; a list with any number of mac-id and ip-address pairs can be given. By default, this starts a process that runs forever; on receipt of an enumeration request with any IP address other than the configured value, a reply is sent that assigns the configured address to that data channel. Running this as a daemon is important when resetting the sensor bridge device:
Application code establishes a connection at the new IP address
Application executes
hololink.reset
The device resets and reverts back to the default IP address
Application code sees enumeration with the default IP address–which it ignores
When
hololink-set-ipsees the enumeration packet with something besides the new IP address, it’ll send a reply with the new IP address configuration
Holoscan sensor bridge updates its IP address. Enumeration data will now be sent using that new address
Application code then sees enumeration at the new IP address
Application reconnects and completes the reset request
Enumeration request and reply packets follow the specification given in RFC951 with the exception that enumeration requests are sent by the sensor bridge device on UDP port 12267 and replies are sent by the host to UDP port 12268.
Specific information about host network configuration can be found here.
Holoscan sensor bridge data channel uses RoCE v2 RDMA write and RDMA write immediate requests
ConnectX SmartNIC firmware has support for handling authenticated
RoCE v2 requests without
CPU intervention. Sensor bridge devices leverage this by generating
RDMA write and RDMA write with immediate requests
to send data plane content to the host. DataChannel configures the sensor bridge device
with target network addressing, authentication keys, and individual-packet and overall
data-frame sizes. Once configured, the sensor bridge device will send received sensor
data in RDMA write requests with a payload size given by the individual-packet size
value. These requests, on receipt by ConnectX, are written directly into GPU or system
memory–these writes are completely offloaded from the CPU. After the total number of
received bytes reaches the data-frame size, a special metadata packet is sent using an
RDMA write-immediate request. This write-immediate request schedules an interrupt for
the CPU, which is used to flag that the received data is ready for further processing–
this interrupt is what
RoceReceiverOp.compute waits for on a call to
get_next_frame.
Holoscan SDK metadata and HSB
HSB devices send a block of metadata following each received data frame. See the description of HSB latency for details on the contents and uses of this data.