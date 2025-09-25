Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Port Description

The port descriptions for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP are described in the following sections.

Global Reset

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sys_rst Input Global, Asynchronous, Active High Reset

User Register Ports

Table 1 User Register Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_clk Input APB Clock. Must be greater than 20MHz.
o_apb_rst Output APB Synchronous, Active High Reset

Table 2 User Register APB Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_pready [N-1:0]1 Input APB Ready
[31:0] i_apb_prdata[0:N-1]1 Input APB Read Data
i_apb_pserr[N-1:0]1 Input APB Completer Error
o_apb_psel[N-1:0]1 Output APB Select
o_apb_penable Output APB Enable
o_apb_paddr[31:0] Output APB Address
o_apb_pwdata[31:0] Output APB Write Data
o_apb_pwrite Output APB Write

  1. N=REG_INST. Refer to the Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 3 User Register System Initialization Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_init_done Output System Initialization done. Refer to System Initialization section.

Sensor Interface Ports

Table 4 Sensor Interface Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_clk Input Sensor Interface Clock.
o_sif_rst Output Sensor Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset

Table 5 Sensor RX Interface Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Valid
i_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Last.
[W-1:0] i_sif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream Data.
[X-1:0] i_sif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream Keep. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
[Y-1:0] i_sif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream User.
o_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=SENSOR_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.Table 6 Sensor Event Ports

Table 6 Sensor TX Interface Ports Sensor TX interface is unsupported but TBD for future revisions. Sensor TX interface ports should still be instantiated.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
o_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[W-1:0] o_sif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1 Output TBD
[X-1:0] o_sif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1 Output TBD
[Y-1:0] o_sif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1 Output TBD
i_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input TBD

  1. N=SENSOR_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 7 Sensor Event Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_event [15:0] Input Sensor Interface Event. Asynchronous. Refer to Sensor RX section for more details.

Host Interface Ports

Table 8 Host Interface Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_clk Input 156.25MHz Host Interface Clock. See clocking section for details.
o_hif_rst Output Host Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset.

Table 9 Host RX Interface Ports

Connect the Host RX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC TX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Valid
i_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]i_hif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]i_hif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]i_hif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1 Input AXI-Stream User
o_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 10 Host TX Interface Ports

Connect the Host TX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC RX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Valid
o_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]o_hif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1 Output AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]o_hif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1 Output AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]o_hif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1 Output AXI-Stream User
i_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Read

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Peripheral Interface Ports

Table 11 SPI Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1 Output Chip Select (Active Low)
o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1 Output SPI Clock
o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1 Output Output Enable
[3:0]o_spi_sdio[0:N-1]1 Output SDIO Output
[3:0]i_spi_sdio[0:N-1]1 Input SDIO Input

  1. N=SPI_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 12 I2C Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Clock
i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Data
o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Clock Output Enable
o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Data Output Enable

  1. N=I2C_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 13 GPIO Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_gpio[N-1:0]1 Input GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk”
o_gpio[N-1:0]1 Output GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”

  1. N=GPIO_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 14 JESD Ports

JESD Sensor Ports are unsupported and do not need to be instantiated. TBD in future revisions.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_jesd_rxdp[7:0] Input TBD
i_jesd_rxdn[7:0] Input TBD
o_jesd_txdp[7:0] Output TBD
o_jesd_txdn[7:0] Output TBD
i_jesd_tx_sysref Input TBD
i_jesd_rx_sysref Input TBD
i_jesd_xcvr_refclk Input TBD
i_jesd_core_clk Input TBD
i_jesd_core_dev_clk Input TBD

Table 15 Sensor Reset Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_sw_sen_rst [N-1:0]1 Output Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin
o_sw_sys_rst Output Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.

  1. N=SENSOR_IF_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.

Table 16 PTP Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_ptp_clk Input PTP Clock
o_ptp_rst Output PTP Reset
o_ptp_sec [47:0] Output PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Output PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_pps Output Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
