Application structure

The application in examples/imx274_player.py configures the following pipeline. When a loop through the pipeline finishes, execution restarts at the top, where new data is acquired and processed.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph r[RoceReceiverOp] --> c[CsiToBayerOp] c --> i[ImageProcessorOp] i --> d[BayerDemosaicOp] d --> v[HolovizOp]

Fig. 1 IMX274 Player

RoceReceiverOp wakes up when an end-of-frame UDP message is received. When it finishes, the received frame data is available in GPU memory, along with metadata which is published to the application layer. Holoscan sensor bridge uses RoCE v2 to transmit data plane traffic over UDP; this is why the receiver is called RoceReceiverOp .

CsiToBayerOp is aware that the received data is a CSI-2 RAW10 image, which it translates into a bayer video frame. Each pixel color component in this image is decoded and stored as a uint16 value. For more information about RAW10, see the MIPI CSI-2 specification.

ImageProcessorOp adjusts the received bayer image color and brightness to make it acceptable for display.

BayerDemosaicOp converts the bayer image data into RGBA.

HolovizOp displays the RGBA image on the GUI.

For each step in the pipeline, the image data is stored in a buffer in GPU memory. Pointers to that data are passed between each element in the pipeline, avoiding expensive memory copies between host and GPU memory. GPU acceleration is used to perform each operator’s function, resulting in very low latency operation.

The Python imx274_player.py and C++ imx274_player.cpp files initialize the sensor bridge device, camera, and pipeline in this way. To enhance readability, some details are skipped–be sure and check the actual example code for more details.

Python

C++ Copy Copied! import hololink as hololink_module def main(): # Get handles to GPU cuda.cuInit(0) cu_device_ordinal = 0 cu_device = cuda.cuDeviceGet(cu_device_ordinal) cu_context = cuda.cuDevicePrimaryCtxRetain(cu_device) # Look for sensor bridge enumeration messages; return only the one we're looking for channel_metadata = hololink_module.Enumerator.find_channel(channel_ip="192.168.0.2") # Use that enumeration data to instantiate a data receiver object hololink_channel = hololink_module.DataChannel(channel_metadata) # Now that we can communicate, create the camera controller camera = hololink_module.sensors.imx274.dual_imx274.Imx274Cam(hololink_channel, ...) # Set up our Holoscan pipeline application = HoloscanApplication(cu_context, cu_device_ordinal, camera, hololink_channel, ...) application.config(...) # Connect and initialize the sensor bridge device hololink = hololink_channel.hololink() hololink.start() # Establish a connection to the sensor bridge device hololink.reset() # Drive the sensor bridge to a known state # Configure the camera for 4k at 60 frames per second camera_mode = imx274_mode.Imx274_Mode.IMX274_MODE_3840X2160_60FPS camera.setup_clock() camera.configure(camera_mode) # Run our Holoscan pipeline application.run() # we don't usually return from this call. hololink.stop() Copy Copied! #include <hololink/core/data_channel.hpp> #include <hololink/core/enumerator.hpp> #include <hololink/core/hololink.hpp> int main(int argc, char** argv) { // Get handles to GPU cuInit(0); int cu_device_ordinal = 0; CUdevice cu_device; cuDeviceGet(&cu_device, cu_device_ordinal); CUcontext cu_context; cuDevicePrimaryCtxRetain(&cu_context, cu_device); // Look for sensor bridge enumeration messages; return only the one we're looking for hololink::Metadata channel_metadata = hololink::Enumerator::find_channel(hololink_ip); // Use that enumeration data to instantiate a data receiver object hololink::DataChannel hololink_channel(channel_metadata); // Import the IMX274 sensor module and the IMX274 mode py::module_ imx274 = py::module_::import("hololink.sensors.imx274"); py::object Imx274Cam = imx274.attr("dual_imx274").attr("Imx274Cam"); // Now that we can communicate, create the camera controller py::object camera = Imx274Cam("hololink_channel"_a = hololink_channel, ...); // Set up our Holoscan pipeline auto application = holoscan::make_application<HoloscanApplication>(...) application->config(...) // Connect and initialize the sensor bridge device std::shared_ptr<hololink::Hololink> hololink = hololink_channel.hololink(); hololink->start(); // Establish a connection to the sensor bridge device hololink->reset(); // Drive the sensor bridge to a known state // Configure the camera for 4k at 60 frames per second camera.attr("setup_clock")(); camera.attr("configure")(Imx274_Mode(0)); // Run our Holoscan pipeline application->run(); // we don't usually return from this call. hololink->stop(); }

Important details:

Enumerator.find_channel blocks the caller until an enumeration message that matches the given criteria is found. If no matching device is found, this method will time out (default 20 seconds) and raise an exception. Holoscan sensor bridge enumeration messages are sent once per second.

Holoscan sensor bridge devices transmit enumeration messages for each data plane controller, which currently correspond directly with each sensor bridge Ethernet interface. If both interfaces on a device are connected to a host, the host will receive a pair of distinct enumeration messages, one for each data port, from the same sensor bridge device.

Enumeration messages are sent to the local broadcast address, and routers are not allowed to forward these local broadcast messages to other networks. You must have a local connection between the host and the sensor bridge device in order to enumerate it.

Enumerator.find_channel returns a dictionary of name/value pairs containing identifying information about the data port being discovered, including MAC ID, IP address, versions of all the programmable components within the device, device serial number, and which specific instance this data port controller is within the device. While the IP address may change, the MAC ID, serial number, and data plane controller instance are constant. The host does not need to request any of the data included in this dictionary; its all broadcast by the sensor bridge device.

DataChannel is the local controller for a data plane on the sensor bridge device. It contains the APIs for configuring the target addresses for packets transmitted on that data plane– this is used by the receiver operator, described below.

In this example, the camera object provides most of the APIs that the application layer would access. When the application configures the camera, the camera object knows how to work with the various sensor bridge controller objects to properly configure DataChannel .

Usually there are multiple DataChannel instances on a single Hololink sensor bridge device, and many APIs on the Hololink device will affect all the DataChannel objects on that same device. In this example, calling hololink.reset will reset all the data channels on this device; and in the stereo IMX274 configuration, calling camera.setup_clock sets the clock that is shared between both cameras. For this reason, it’s important that the application is careful about calling camera.setup_clock –resetting the clock (e.g. on the second image sensor) while the first camera is running can lead to undefined states.

Holoscan, on the call to application.run , invokes the application’s compose method, which includes this:

Python

C++ Copy Copied! class HoloscanApplication(holoscan.core.Application): def __init__(self, ..., camera, hololink_channel, ...): ... self._camera = camera self._hololink_channel = hololink_channel ... def compose(self): ... # Create the CSI to bayer converter. csi_to_bayer_operator = hololink_module.operators.CsiToBayerOp(...) # The call to camera.configure(...) earlier set our image dimensions # and bytes per pixel. This call asks the camera to configure the # converter accordingly. self._camera.configure_converter(csi_to_bayer_operator) # csi_to_bayer_operator now knows the image dimensions and bytes per pixel, # and can compute the overall size of the received image data. frame_size = csi_to_bayer_operator.get_csi_length() # Create a receiver object that fills out our frame buffer. The receiver # operator knows how to configure hololink_channel to send its data # to us and to provide an end-of-frame indication at the right time. receiver_operator = hololink_module.operators.RoceReceiverOp( hololink_channel, frame_size, ...) ... # Use add_flow to connect the operators together: ... # receiver_operator.compute() will be followed by csi_to_bayer_operator.compute() self.add_flow(receiver_operator, csi_to_bayer_operator, {("output", "input")}) ... Copy Copied! class HoloscanApplication : public holoscan::Application { public: explicit HoloscanApplication(..., py::object camera, hololink::DataChannel& hololink_channel, ...) : ... , camera_(camera) , hololink_channel_(hololink_channel) ... { } void compose() override { ... // Create the CSI to bayer converter. auto csi_to_bayer_operator = make_operator<hololink::operators::CsiToBayerOp>(...); // The call to camera.attr("configure")(...) earlier set our image dimensions // and bytes per pixel. This call asks the camera to configure the // converter accordingly. camera_.attr("configure_converter")(csi_to_bayer_operator); // csi_to_bayer_operator now knows the image dimensions and bytes per pixel, // and can compute the overall size of the received image data. const size_t frame_size = csi_to_bayer_operator->get_csi_length(); // Create a receiver object that fills out our frame buffer. The receiver // operator knows how to configure hololink_channel to send its data // to us and to provide an end-of-frame indication at the right time. auto receiver_operator = make_operator<hololink::operators::RoceReceiverOp>( holoscan::Arg("hololink_channel", &hololink_channel_), holoscan::Arg("frame_size", frame_size), ...); ... // Use add_flow to connect the operators together: ... // receiver_operator.compute() will be followed by csi_to_bayer_operator.compute() add_flow(receiver_operator, csi_to_bayer_operator, { { "output", "input" } }); ... } private: const py::object camera_; hololink::DataChannel& hololink_channel_; };

Some key points:

receiver_operator has no idea it is dealing with video data. It’s just informed of the memory region(s) to fill and the size of a block of data. When a complete block of data is received, the CPU will be notified so that pipeline processing can continue.

Given an expected frame size, the receiver buffer will allocate GPU memory large enough for the received data plus additional metadata; that memory is allocated in a way that meets hardware and subsequent operator requirements.

csi_to_bayer_operator is aware of memory layout for CSI-2 formatted image data. Our call to camera.configure_converter allows the camera to communicate the image dimensions and pixel depth; with that knowledge, the call to csi_to_bayer_operator.get_csi_length can return the size of the memory block necessary to manage these images. This memory size includes not only the image data itself, but CSI-2 metadata, and GPU memory alignment requirements. Because CsiToBayerOp is a GPU accelerated function, it may have special memory requirements that the camera sensor object is not aware of.

receiver_operator coordinates with holoscan_channel to configure the sensor bridge data plane. Configuration automatically handles setting the sensor bridge device with our host Ethernet and IP addresses, destination memory addresses, security keys, and frame size information.

the sensor bridge device, following configuration by the holoscan_channel object, will start forwarding all received sensor data to the configured receiver. We haven’t instructed the camera to start streaming data yet, but at this point, we’re ready to receive it.

receiver_operator keeps track of a device parameter, which in this application is our camera. When receiver_operator.start is called, it will call device.start, which in our IMX274 implementation, will instruct the camera to begin streaming data.