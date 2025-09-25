Holoscan sensor bridge is supported on the following configurations:

IGX systems configured with IGX OS 1.1.2 Production Release with CX7 SmartNIC devices.

AGX Orin systems running JP6.2.1. In this configuration, the on-board Ethernet controller is used with the Linux kernel network stack for data I/O; all network I/O is performed by the CPU without network acceleration.

Thor systems running JP7.0.0 with MGBE SmartNIC device and CoE transport. JP7.0.0 release currently supports only the Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera.

After the Holoscan sensor bridge board is set up, configure a few prerequisites in your host system. While holoscan sensor bridge demonstration applications usually run in a container, these commands are all to be executed outside the container, on the host system directly. These configurations are remembered across power cycles and therefore only need to be set up once.

Install git-lfs Some data files in the Holoscan sensor bridge source repository use GIT LFS. Copy Copied! sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y git-lfs

Grant your user permission to the docker subsystem: Copy Copied! $ sudo usermod -aG docker $USER Reboot the computer to activate this setting.

Next, follow the directions on the appropriate tab below to configure your Orin host system.

For Thor host setup, please follow the instructions on the Thor Host Setup page.

Please note that the instructions below and the examples in the following pages are intended for Orin platforms (IGX/AGX) and will not work with Thor in this release.

IGX

AGX Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit. Copy Copied! $ ls /sys/class/infiniband roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1 This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case roceP5p3s0f0 , is the first CX7 port. Let’s assign that name to the variable $IN0 . Copy Copied! $ IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) $ IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` $ echo $IN0 roceP5p3s0f0 Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable $EN0 , which we’ll use later during network configuration. Copy Copied! $ EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` $ echo $EN0 enP5p3s0f0np0 In summary, the host network interface associated with $IN0 ( roceP5p3s0f0 ) is $EN0 ( enP5p3s0f0np0 ); your specific device names may vary.

IGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device ( $EN0 ) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.) Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0 Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then ping 192.168.0.2 to check connectivity: Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms

The second SFP+ connector on the sensor bridge device is used to transmit data acquired from the second camera on a stereo camera module (like the IMX274). By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.3 for that second port. Connect the second IGX QSFP port (indicated with the red arrow below) to the second SFP+ port on the sensor bridge device. Let’s refer to these as $IN1 and $EN1 . Given the commands to assign $IN0 and $EN0 above, Copy Copied! $ IN1=`basename ${IN[1]}` $ echo $IN1 roceP5p3s0f1 $ EN1=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN1/device/net/*` $ echo $EN1 enP5p3s0f1np1 As above, your device names may be different. Configure the second QSFP network port with an appropriate address and permanent route: Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN1 ifname $EN1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.102/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.3/32 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN1 Now test the second connection with ping 192.168.0.3 : Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.3 PING 192.168.0.3 (192.168.0.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.210 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.181 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.310 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.258 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4102ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.181/0.246/0.310/0.045 ms When the second port is configured, the first port should continue to respond to pings as appropriate. Demos and examples in this package assume a sensor bridge device is connected to eno1 , which is the RJ45 connector on the AGX Orin. Linux sockets require a larger network receiver buffer. Most sensor bridge self-tests use Linux’s loopback interface; if the kernel starts dropping packets due to out-of-buffer space then these tests will fail. Copy Copied! echo 'net.core.rmem_max = 31326208' | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf

Configure a static IP address of 192.168.0.101 on the on-board network port. L4T uses NetworkManager to configure interfaces; by default interfaces are configured as DHCP clients. Use the following command to update the IP address to 192.168.0.101. (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.) Note that for AGX running JP6.2.1, the on-board ethernet device is eno1 ; if you’re running a different configuration, use the appropriate name for the variable EN0: Copy Copied! EN0=eno1 sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0 Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then ping 192.168.0.2 to check connectivity.

For the Linux socket based examples, isolating a processor core from Linux kernel is recommended. For high bandwidth applications, like 4k video acquisition, isolation of the network receiver core is required. When an example program runs with processor affinity set to that isolated core, performance is improved and latency is reduced. By default, sensor bridge software runs the time-critical background network receiver process on the third processor core. If that core is isolated from Linux scheduling, no processes will be scheduled on that core without an explicit request from the user, and reliability and performance is greatly improved. Isolating that core from Linux can be achieved by editing /boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf . Add the setting isolcpus=2 to the end of the line that starts with APPEND . Your file should look like something like this: Copy Copied! TIMEOUT 30 DEFAULT primary MENU TITLE L4T boot options LABEL primary MENU LABEL primary kernel LINUX /boot/Image ... APPEND ${cbootargs} ...<other-settings>... isolcpus=2 Sensor bridge applications can run the network receiver process on another core by setting the environment variable HOLOLINK_AFFINITY to the core it should run on. For example, to run on the first processor core, Copy Copied! HOLOLINK_AFFINITY=0 python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py Setting HOLOLINK_AFFINITY to blank will skip any core affinity settings in the sensor bridge code.

Run the “jetson_clocks” tool on startup, to set the core clocks to their maximum. Copy Copied! JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/jetson_clocks.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Jetson Clocks Startup After=nvpmodel.service [Service] Type=oneshot ExecStart=/usr/bin/jetson_clocks [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF sudo chmod u+x $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable jetson_clocks.service

Set the AGX Orin power mode to ‘MAXN’ for optimal performance. The setting can be changed via L4T power drop down setting found on the upper left corner of the screen:

Restart the AGX Orin. This allows core isolation and performance settings to take effect. If configuring for ‘MAXN’ performance doesn’t request that you reset the unit, then execute the reboot command manually: Copy Copied! reboot

Now, for all configurations,

Enable PTP on $EN0. This synchronizes the timestamps reported with received data with the host time. Run the phc2sys tool at boot time. This synchronizes the clock in $EN0 with the system clock. First, install the linuxptp tool. Copy Copied! sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y linuxptp Next, set up a systemd service file that will run phc2sys . Copy Copied! PHC2SYS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/phc2sys-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PHC2SYS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Copy system time to $EN0 Requires=NetworkManager.service After=NetworkManager.service After=timemaster.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStartPre=timeout 3m bash -c "until [ \"\$(nmcli -g GENERAL.STATE device show $EN0)\" = \"100 (connected)\" ]; do sleep 1; done" ExecStart=/usr/sbin/phc2sys -c $EN0 -s CLOCK_REALTIME -O 0 -S 0.0001 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF Configure it for execution at startup, and start it now. Copy Copied! sudo chmod u+x $PHC2SYS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable phc2sys-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start phc2sys-$EN0.service Next, run ptp4l to send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0. Copy Copied! cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf >/dev/null # This configuration is appropriate for NVIDIA Holoscan sensor bridge # applications, where PTP messages are sent over L2 and a 1/2 second interval. [global] logSyncInterval -1 logMinDelayReqInterval -1 network_transport L2 EOF Set up a systemd service file for this. Copy Copied! PTP4L_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/ptp4l-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PTP4L_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0 After=phc2sys-$EN0.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/ptp4l -i $EN0 -f /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF Finally, run it. Copy Copied! sudo chmod u+x $PTP4L_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable ptp4l-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start ptp4l-$EN0.service

For IGX with iGPU only: Install NVIDIA DLA compiler. Applications using inference need this at initialization time; the IGX OS image for iGPU doesn’t include it. Copy Copied! sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y nvidia-l4t-dla-compiler

Log in to Nvidia GPU Cloud (NGC) with your developer account: If you don’t have a developer account for NGC please register at https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/ Create an API key for your account: https://ngc.nvidia.com/setup/api-key Use your API key to log in to nvcr.io: Copy Copied! $ docker login nvcr.io Username: $oauthtoken Password: <Your token key to NGC> WARNING! Your password will be stored unencrypted in /home/<user>/.docker/config.json. Configure a credential helper to remove this warning. See https://docs.docker.com/engine/reference/commandline/login/#credentials-store Login Succeeded



Now proceed to build and test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.