Class DataBuffer
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
class DataBuffer
HoloInfer DataBuffer Class. Holds CPU based buffer as float32 vector and device buffer as a shared pointer.
Public Functions
explicit DataBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0)
Constructor.
inline holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const
inline int get_device() const
Public Members
std::shared_ptr<DeviceBuffer> device_buffer
HostBuffer host_buffer
