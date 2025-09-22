Class DeviceBuffer
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
class DeviceBuffer
Cuda Device Buffer Class.
Public Functions
explicit DeviceBuffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32)
Construction with default type.
- Parameters
type – Data type, defaults to float32
DeviceBuffer(size_t size, holoinfer_datatype type)
Construction with type and size.
- Parameters
size – memory size to be allocated
type – Data type to be allocated
void *data()
Get the data buffer.
- Returns
Void pointer to the buffer
size_t size() const
Get the size of the allocated buffer.
- Returns
size
size_t get_bytes() const
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
void resize(size_t number_of_elements)
Resize the underlying buffer.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
~DeviceBuffer()
Destructor.
