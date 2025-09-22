Class ManagerInfer
Defined in File infer_manager.hpp
class ManagerInfer
Manager class for inference.
Public Functions
ManagerInfer()
Default Constructor.
~ManagerInfer()
Destructor.
Create inference settings and memory.
- Parameters
inference_specs – specifications for inference
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
InferStatus execute_inference(DataMap &preprocess_data_map, DataMap &output_data_map)
Prepares and launches single/multiple inference.
- Parameters
preprocess_data_map – Input DataMap with model name as key and DataBuffer as value
output_data_map – Output DataMap with tensor name as key and DataBuffer as value
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
InferStatus run_core_inference(const std::string &model_name, DataMap &permodel_preprocess_data, DataMap &permodel_output_data)
Executes Core inference for a particular model and generates inferred data.
- Parameters
model_name – Input model to do the inference on
permodel_preprocess_data – Input DataMap with model name as key and DataBuffer as value
permodel_output_data – Output DataMap with tensor name as key and DataBuffer as value
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
void cleanup()
Cleans up internal context per model.
DimType get_input_dimensions() const
Get input dimension per model.
- Returns
Map with model name as key and dimension as value
DimType get_output_dimensions() const
Get output dimension per tensor.
- Returns
Map with tensor name as key and dimension as value
