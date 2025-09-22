Class OnnxInfer
Defined in File core.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::InferBase(Class InferBase)
class OnnxInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase
Onnxruntime based inference class
Public Functions
OnnxInfer(const std::string &model_file_path, bool cuda_flag)
Constructor.
- Parameters
model_file_path – Path to onnx model file
cuda_flag – Flag to show if inference will happen using CUDA
~OnnxInfer()
Destructor.
Does the Core inference using Onnxruntime. Input and output buffer are supported on Host. Inference is supported on host and device.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
- Returns
InferStatus
void populate_model_details()
Populate class parameters with model details and values.
void print_model_details()
Print model details.
int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options()
Create session options for inference.
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per input tensor
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
virtual void cleanup()
- OnnxInfer(const std::string &model_file_path, bool cuda_flag)