Class PeriodicCondition
Defined in File periodic.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class PeriodicCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators.
The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the
compute()method can be executed again. The period is specified as a string containing a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: ms, s, hz (case insensitive)
For example: “10000000”, “10ms”, “1s”, “50Hz”.
Using
std::stringas the first parameter of
make_condition<T>is only available through
Arg.
For example:
Arg("recess_period") = "1s"or
Arg("recess_period", "1s").
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as an integer value (type
int64_t) in nanoseconds or as a value of type
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period>(see https://en.cppreference.com/w/cpp/chrono/duration).
Example:
1000(1000 nanoseconds == 1 microsecond)
5ns,
10us,
1ms,
0.5s,
1min,
0.5h, etc.
requires
#include <chrono>and
using namespace std::chrono_literals;
std::chrono::milliseconds(10)
std::chrono::duration<double, std::milli>(10)
std::chrono::duration<double, std::ratio<1, 1000>>(10)
This class wraps GXF SchedulingTerm(
nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline PeriodicCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
PeriodicCondition() = default
explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns)
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration)
PeriodicCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns)
Set recess period.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
recess_period_ns – The integer representing recess period in nanoseconds.
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration)
Set recess period.
Note that calling this method doesn’t affect the behavior of the condition once the condition is initialized.
- Parameters
recess_period_duration – The recess period of type
std::chrono::duration.
int64_t recess_period_ns()
Get recess period in nano seconds.
- Returns
The minimum time which needs to elapse between two executions (in nano seconds)
int64_t last_run_timestamp()
Get the last run time stamp.
- Returns
The last run time stamp.
