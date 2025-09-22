Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class UcxComponentSerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

UCX-based component serializer.

Used by UcxEntitySerializer to serialize and deserialize GXF components such as nvidia::gxf::Tensor, nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, nvidia::gxf::AudioBuffer, nvidia::gxf::Timestamp and nvidia::gxf::EndOfStream.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline UcxComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

