Struct CPUInfo
Defined in File cpu_info.hpp
struct CPUInfo
CPUInfo struct.
This struct is responsible for holding the CPU information.
Public Members
uint64_t metric_flags = 0
The metric flags.
int32_t num_cores = 0
The number of cores.
int32_t num_cpus = 0
The number of CPUs.
int32_t num_processors = 0
The number of available processors.
float cpu_usage = 0.0f
The CPU usage (in percent)
uint64_t memory_total = 0
The total memory (in bytes)
uint64_t memory_free = 0
The free memory (in bytes)
uint64_t memory_available = 0
The available memory (in bytes)
float memory_usage = 0.0f
The memory usage (in percent)
The total shared memory (in bytes)
The free shared memory (in bytes)
The available shared memory (in bytes)
The shared memory usage (in percent)
- uint64_t metric_flags = 0
