Struct BufferInfo
Defined in File buffer_info.hpp
-
struct BufferInfo
Buffer information, can be initialized either with a tensor or a video buffer.
Public Functions
-
gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor)
Initialize with tensor
- Returns
error code
-
gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> &video)
Initialize with video buffer
- Returns
error code
Public Members
-
uint32_t rank
-
uint32_t components
-
uint32_t width
-
uint32_t height
-
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type
-
viz::ImageFormat image_format = static_cast<viz::ImageFormat>(-1)
-
viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}
-
std::string name
-
const nvidia::byte *buffer_ptr
-
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type
-
uint64_t bytes_size
-
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride
- gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor)
Previous Struct OperatorTimestampLabel
Next Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec