struct BufferInfo

Buffer information, can be initialized either with a tensor or a video buffer.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t init ( const nvidia :: gxf :: Handle < nvidia :: gxf :: Tensor > & tensor )

Initialize with tensor Returns error code

gxf_result_t init ( const nvidia :: gxf :: Handle < nvidia :: gxf :: VideoBuffer > & video )

Initialize with video buffer Returns error code

Public Members

uint32_t rank



uint32_t components



uint32_t width



uint32_t height



nvidia :: gxf :: PrimitiveType element_type



viz :: ImageFormat image_format = static_cast < viz :: ImageFormat > ( -1 )



viz :: ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle [ 4 ] = { viz :: ComponentSwizzle :: IDENTITY , viz :: ComponentSwizzle :: IDENTITY , viz :: ComponentSwizzle :: IDENTITY , viz :: ComponentSwizzle :: IDENTITY }



std :: string name



const nvidia :: byte * buffer_ptr



nvidia :: gxf :: MemoryStorageType storage_type



uint64_t bytes_size

