MultimediaExtension
Extension for multimedia related data types, interfaces and components in GXF Core.
UUID:
6f2d1afc-1057-481a-9da6-a5f61fed178e
Version:
2.0.0
Author:
NVIDIA
License:
LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::AudioBuffer
AudioBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to an audio buffer.
Component ID:
a914cac6-5f19-449d-9ade-8c5cdcebe7c3
AudioBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:
Field
Description
|channels
|Number of channels in an audio frame
|samples
|Number of samples in an audio frame
|sampling_rate
|sampling rate in Hz
|bytes_per_sample
|Number of bytes required per sample
|audio_format
|AudioFormat of an audio frame
|audio_layout
|AudioLayout of an audio frame
Supported
AudioFormat types:
AudioFormat
Description
|GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE
|16-bit signed PCM audio
|GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE
|32-bit floating-point audio
Supported
AudioLayout types:
AudioLayout
Description
|GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED
|Data from all the channels to be interleaved - LRLRLR
|GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED
|Data from all the channels not to be interleaved - LLLRRR
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
VideoBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to a video buffer.
Component ID:
16ad58c8-b463-422c-b097-61a9acc5050e
VideoBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:
Field
Description
|width
|width of a video frame
|height
|height of a video frame
|color_format
|VideoFormat of a video frame
|color_planes
|ColorPlane(s) associated with the VideoFormat
|surface_layout
|SurfaceLayout of the video frame
Supported VideoFormat types:
VideoFormat
Description
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420
|BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER
|BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709
|BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER
|BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12
|BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER
|BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709
|BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER
|BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA
|RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA
|BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB
|ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR
|ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX
|RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX
|BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB
|XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR
|XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB
|RGB-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR
|BGR-8-8-8 single plane
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8
|RGB - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8
|BGR - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
|GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY
|8 bit GRAY scale single plane
Supported SurfaceLayout types:
SurfaceLayout
Description
|GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_PITCH_LINEAR
|pitch linear surface memory
|GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_BLOCK_LINEAR
|block linear surface memory