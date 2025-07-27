The DOCA SDK development packages ( doca-devel ) include developer-oriented packages that provide additional trace and debug capabilities not included in the production libraries:

For .deb -based systems – libdoca-sdk-flow-trace

For .rpm -based systems – doca-sdk-flow-trace

These packages install the trace-enabled versions of the libraries in the following directories:

.deb -based systems – /opt/mellanox/doca/lib/<arch>/trace

.rpm -based systems – /opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/trace

For detailed information on the capabilities provided by these trace libraries and best practices for their use, refer to the corresponding section in the DOCA Flow Programming Guide. Links to the guide can be found in the Preface.

To use a custom DPDK version, follow the DPDK troubleshooting guidelines referenced in the Preface to compile the project and install it either locally or system-wide.

After compilation, ensure the PKG_CONFIG_PATH and LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variables are configured to point exclusively to the newly compiled DPDK. For example, on Ubuntu 22.04, these variables can be set as follows:

Copy Copied! ARCH=` uname -m` export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=<DPDK_INSTALL_PATH>/lib/$ARCH-linux-gnu/pkgconfig export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=<DPDK_INSTALL_PATH>/lib/$ARCH-linux-gnu/

Once the environment variables are set, reconfigure and recompile any DOCA Flow-related applications or samples to link them with the custom DPDK.

When packets hit the wrong pipe entries, debugging can be performed with a minimal traffic load. Follow these steps to identify and resolve the issue:

Use Scapy to construct and send packets from the desired port toward the host or device where DOCA Flow is expected to be listening. For detailed instructions on building and sending packets, refer to the Scapy Documentation. Use Scapy's sniffing functionality to capture and analyze the returning packets. This will help determine whether the expected changes were applied. Refer to the Scapy Sniffing Documentation for usage details. Leverage the monitor feature to set up counters for tracing packets through the system. After sending the traffic, query these counters and print the statistics to identify which pipes and pipe entries were traversed. Ensure that a monitor is included on the default entry to obtain a comprehensive view of the packet's path.

TRex can be used as a traffic generator for performance testing with DOCA Flow. Install the appropriate version for your system from the TRex website.

Refer to the TRex Documentation for instructions on configuring the server and client, and generating traffic based on specific test requirements.

To measure packet rates or bandwidth, perform the following:

Retrieve metrics such as packets per second or bandwidth directly from the TRex server.

Alternatively, use the mlnx_perf tool to view statistics at the physical interface level. To check packets per second, filter the output by searching for rx_packets_phy or tx_packets_phy .

This setup enables comprehensive performance testing and accurate evaluation of DOCA Flow's capabilities.

The mlx_steering_dump tool can be used to parse and analyze hardware configurations, providing insights into the hardware structures created by DOCA Flow and their relationships.