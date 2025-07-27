Info For details on known bugs and limitations, please refer to the SNAP Known Issues.

Each SNAP container release is bundled with the latest available NVIDIA SPDK. If you need to replace the SPDK version with a custom one, follow the instructions provided here:

If a build failure occurs due to compatibility issues between SNAP and SPDK, the /service/compat/spdk folder contains the necessary infrastructure to address these compatibility issues.

If the firmware is not configured for NVMe or Virtio-blk, an error log message appears when attempting to load SNAP.

To enable the storage emulation based on your desired configuration, follow the instructions provided in Firmware Configuration.

By default, SNAP attempts to create the maximum number of queues within the MSIX limitation (up to 63).

If a higher number of queues are requested during controller creation, they are still subject to the MSIX limitation.

For configuring the number of MSIX entries, refer to: DPU Firmware Configuration

To dynamically manage MSIX, refer to: SR-IOV Dynamic MSIX Management

The default XLIO TCP configuration required for NVMeTCP is included in the SNAP container or source package. However, when scaling up tests, IO failures may occur specifically when using NVMeTCP. It is recommended to consult the Monitoring, Debugging, and Troubleshooting section of the NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation for guidance.

To deploy a container in environments without internet access, refer to Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity.

DPU memory is shared among all DPU services, and scaling the SNAP configuration may lead to memory shortages.

To understand SNAP memory configuration and usage, please refer to SNAP Memory Consumption.

If the container image becomes corrupted and the container status shows as as exited with the error message /usr/bin/supervisord: exec format error , follow these steps:

Remove the YAML from kubelet.

Use crictl images to list the images and crictl rmi <image-id> to remove the image.

Restart the containerd and kubelet services with systemctl restart containerd and systemctl restart kubelet , respectively.

Reapply/copy the YAML file to kubelet.

For additional information on container deployment and debugging, refer to SNAP Container Deployment.

When enabling SNAP virtual functions, ensure the host is configured according to the guidelines outlined in Host OS Configuration.

Additionally, follow the DPU firmware configuration instructions provided in SR-IOV Firmware Configuration.

To optimize host performance, follow the Intel configuration guidelines provided in Intel Host OS Configuration.

For AMD configurations, refer to AMD Host OS Configuration.

To recover from a service crash, review the recovery procedures and instructions for enabling recovery mode for NVMe and Virtio-Blk in Recovery.

To effectively debug issues encountered during the deployment and operation of the SNAP service/container, gathering the following information is required:

Host OS/kernel version, use: uname -a and cat /etc/os-release Host CPU model, use: lscpu Host commands: Driver load/unload commands

Functions management (VF assignment, SR-IOV commands, FLR events)

Storage application commands (e.g., fio testing app command) Host dmesg output